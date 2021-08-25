WATCH: Washington Mom Wins HGTV's 2021 Smart Home Worth $1.1M in Naples, FL: 'I'm in Awe'

"In my wildest dreams, I never expected to win," Becky Dolan, an elementary school support worker in Seattle, tells PEOPLE exclusively

The winner of the 2021 HGTV Smart Home is still in shock — and can't stop dreaming about her future family trips to Naples, Florida!

Becky Dolan, an elementary school support worker from Seattle, Washington, is the recipient of HGTV's $1.1 million Smart Home prize package, which includes a 2,600-square-foot home designed by HGTV's Tiffany Brooks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE got an exclusive peek at the moment Dolan was told she won the home, above — a surprise from Brooks, who worked with Dolan's family to trick her into thinking she was attending a family photoshoot to help one of her daughter's friends, who is in a photography program.

In the middle of having her photo taken alongside her husband, Jerry, and their two children, Kate and Joey, Brooks popped in to let Dolan know her name had been drawn from over 106 million sweepstakes entrants.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Winner Credit: HGTV

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Winner Credit: HGTV

As can be seen in the clip, Dolan was in a state of shock and joy when she heard the news — and when she saw what she calls her dream car, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, waiting for her outside the photoshoot location.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Credit: HGTV

"In my wildest dreams, I never expected to win. Well, maybe in my wildest dreams. It's the kind of thing that is just fun to daydream about and entering gives that dream just the slightest bit of possibility. So, I was hopeful and just kept entering every day," Dolan tells PEOPLE, explaining that she's still "in awe," and feels like she won "the Golden Ticket."

In addition to the home and car, Dolan will receive $100,000 from LendingTree.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Credit: HGTV

This year's Smart Home, which fans began entering to win in late April, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across one open-and-airy level, focusing on seamless indoor-outdoor living to take advantage of the all-season sunny weather.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Credit: HGTV

There's also a view of the water from the backyard, and Brooks designed the outdoor space to give it a resort feel, complete with an in-deck pool, pergola, outdoor kitchen and plenty of places to lounge and dine al fresco.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Credit: HGTV

This is the seventh year in a row that Brooks has designed the HGTV Smart Home, and she told PEOPLE in April that she fell in love with Naples by the end of the process. In fact, she says, this is one of her two favorite Smart Homes she's ever designed (the other is the 2018 home, in Bluffton, SC) because of the incredible location.

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Credit: HGTV

Dolan's hope is that this location will soon be a place where she can simply unwind and enjoy the company of her friends and family, especially after a year of hardship trying to support the community and students at her school throughout the pandemic.

HGTV Smart Home 2021

"For me, I just want to sit in it, breathe deep and relax," she says of the property. "The house is absolutely beautiful! As a family, we're really looking forward to the time when we can host family and friends to visit and share in it with us. Jerry will definitely do some grilling on the lanai."

HGTV Smart Home 2021 Winner Credit: HGTV

"I know it will take us some time to learn about all the smart features of the house," she adds. "We're all excited about that! And we'll have movie nights for sure and just enjoy the time and space as a family."