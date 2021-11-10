WATCH: Selling Sunset Promises Jaw-Dropping Drama (and a Potential Ouster?) in Season 4 Trailer

The long-awaited fourth season of the hit Netflix reality series will be available to stream Wednesday, November 24

Selling Sunset returns in just two weeks, and the Season 4 drama is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer, teasing fans with what's to come — including new agents, tense relationships and dramatic changes being made around the Oppenheim group office.

The clip above sets the scene with boss Jason Oppenheim revealing that two new agents will be joining the cast after Davina Potratz left to join rival agency Douglas Elliman. He shares that he has hired a new agent, Vanessa Villela, and that longtime Oppenheim Group agent Emma Hernan will be stepping in front of the cameras for the first time.

While Villela doesn't seem concerned about dealing with conflicts among the cast members — "I've had a lot of experiences where I've worked with women who are competitive, and I know how to deal with that," she says — her coworkers set out to test her limits.

Hernan also makes her goals clear: "I'm here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I've dealt with for years can stay, like Christine [Quinn], out of mind," she says in the clip.

Things quickly take a turn when Oppenheim begins giving Hernan some of Quinn's listings — and her desk.

"I hope you see it as a professional decision," he tells Quinn at one point, before the pregnant star gets up and walks away in tears.

The conflict between Quinn and Chrishell Stause is also going strong, with Stause saying, "I don't hold a grudge, but I do hold people accountable."

Between the fights and feuding, this season also promises plenty of heartwarming moments and fabulous real estate.

"We're family here," Heather Rae Young, who recently got married to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, tells the new cast members at a dinner party.

"We're dysfunctional, but we're family," Amanza Smith agrees.

Netflix confirmed in March that Selling Sunset had been renewed for two more seasons, but didn't reveal a premiere date as COVID-19 impacted production. They shared last month that the show will officially return Wednesday, November 24.

Its last season, Season 3, debuted on August 7, 2020, while Season 2 dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

Netflix has also revealed that the whole cast will be returning for Seasons 4 and 5, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Stause, Quinn, Young, Smith, Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Maya Vander.

Earlier this week, the streaming service announced that a spin-off of the hit real estate reality show, called Selling the OC, will be coming to Netflix in 2022.

The series, which has already begun filming, will follow Jason as he opens a new office in Newport Beach, Calif. It will feature an all-new cast, including Newport Beach real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.