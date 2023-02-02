'Teen Mom' 's Chelsea Houska Shares Tearful Reaction to HGTV Show Season 2 Renewal: 'Means So Much'

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer's show Down Home Fab was renewed for a second season after just three episodes

By
Published on February 2, 2023 09:57 PM
Tearful Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Learns Her HGTV Show Is Renewed for Season 2: 'This Means So Much to Us' https://www.instagram.com/p/CoKkUobvYJc/?hl=en
Photo: Chelsea Houska/INSTAGRAM

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are celebrating some big news!

In an Instagram Reel shared Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 alum and her husband tearfully reacted to the announcement that their HGTV series Down Home Fab has been renewed for a second season, three episodes into the show's first season, which premiered on Jan. 16.

"We just wanted to get on with you guys to let you know that we have officially greenlit season 2 of Down Home Fab," a producer told the couple in a screen recording of the FaceTime call.

As Houska put her hands over her mouth in disbelief, DeBoer responded: "No way."

"You guys don't understand how much this means to us," said Houska, 31, choking up. "I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we're doing a good job. I just feel like this means so much to us."

DeBoer, 34, added: "We couldn't be happier. Thank you so much, honestly. It's a dream come true. It really is, and we're extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we're going to work our asses off."

Houska then opened up about what the opportunity means to her after the stigma she's faced from getting her start on Teen Mom 2.

"Coming from a show like Teen Mom, I feel like it's hard to get people to believe in you," Houska shared. "And so I never felt like anything I did, anyone took me seriously. And this just feels so good, and I just I feel very proud of it. I'm so happy."

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer in the kitchen of the Ford house.
HGTV

As DeBoer laughed at his wife tearing up, she clarified, "I'm not this person that cries a lot, but I'm so happy."

"Guess what? We're having margaritas tonight!" Houska said at the end of the clip as she wrapped her arms around her husband.

The six-episode series follows the parents of four as they launch their design business in South Dakota, with Houska taking the lead as a designer and DeBoer serving as project manager. Drawing inspiration from their own home renovation experience, they help others take on theirs.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer to Star in New HGTV Show About Home Reno Business

"When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media, we got a ton a feedback," explained Houska in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the series.

They gave a glimpse into their family home, designed by Houska in a style she called "very South Dakota glam," explaining: "I love cowhides and painting things black anything a little bit different."

