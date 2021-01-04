WATCH: Tarek El Moussa’s Daughter Taylor, 10, Describes Immediate ‘Bond’ With Heather Rae Young

Plus, the one thing Young makes Tarek do that Taylor can't stand

When it comes to bonus moms, Tarek El Moussa’s daughter Taylor thinks she got pretty lucky.

The 10-year-old opens up about her relationship with her dad’s fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 33, in a clip from Tarek’s Flip Side, a new four-episode miniseries premiering January 4 on discovery+.

“When I first met Heather, I felt this bond with her,” Taylor says in the clip exclusive to PEOPLE. “She’s so nice, she does all this kind stuff.”

Tarek, 39, began dating Young shortly after they met on July 4, 2019, and proposed to her this summer. The former model became very involved in Taylor and her five-year-old brother Brayden’s lives right away. (The Flipping 101 star shares Taylor and Brayden with his first wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Anstead.)

“She’s the best, I love hanging out with her,” Taylor continues of her soon-to-be stepmom. She also jokes that the reality star does everything for her dad — from picking out his clothes every morning to doing his shopping and feeding him.

But there is one thing Young does that Taylor isn’t a fan of: encouraging Tarek to grow out his facial hair.

“Taylor doesn’t like the beard,” the father of two says with a laugh. “I’ve had this beard for like, four or five months. Heather loves the beard, Taylor hates the beard,” he says, noting that it has been causing “a battle in the house” between the two girls.

“It makes him look old,” Taylor says of the facial hair, also complaining that it “itches” her when she tries to give her dad a kiss.

Being able to film with Taylor is just one reason why Tarek says he “loved the experience” of creating Tarek’s Flip Side, which focuses more on his personal life than his real estate endeavors.

“Normally, people see me on TV doing my job flipping houses and working on projects,” he tells PEOPLE. “But Flip Side is more of a personal look into my life, so it's completely different than the normal Flip or Flop or Flipping 101.”

Other episodes will feature Young and Tarek doing cake testing for their upcoming wedding, and Dominique El Moussa-Arnould, Tarek’s mom, teaching him a thing or two in the kitchen.

“It was just a lot of fun and we created a lot of special memories,” he says of filming the miniseries. “We have some great footage to look back on one day.”