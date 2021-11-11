WATCH: Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young Reveal New Home to Kids Taylor and Brayden: 'Amazing'

In an exclusive clip, the couple gets their first look at the home's incredible transformation after it sustained significant flood damage

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ready to make their new house a family home.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's all-new episode of Flipping 101, above, the newlywed couple reveal the completed Newport Beach, California, property to kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, for the first time after a top-to-bottom transformation.

"It's gorgeous, honey!" Young, 33, says to El Moussa, 39 as they take in the renovations alongside his children, whom he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack.

"It's amazing," Taylor adds, taking it all in.

The house, which they purchased as a potential flip project before deciding to keep it for themselves, suffered significant damage from a flood in the middle of the reno, delaying their move. Now that it's complete, however, the family couldn't be more thrilled to call it home.

When the couple first surveyed the water damage earlier this season, they discovered that their newly-installed cabinetry had been pulled off of the walls. "That means the water came leaking through the ceiling [and] came through the cabinets," El Moussa explained at the time.

Now, a new set of white cabinets line the walls of the kitchen, which is open to the living and dining spaces. The room also includes a large island accented with modern bar seating and a statement-making black fireplace.

The finished dining room was a fan favorite.

In the clip, Taylor says the room, "looks like a restaurant" and gushes over the velvet seating. El Moussa is particularly fond of the wine cooler area, which is already fully stocked.

As he notes, the family originally planned to move into the house months prior, but the flood damage set them back. Young compared the home to "a war zone" in an Instagram post revealing the news in November 2020.

The Selling Sunset star revealed on her Instagram Story at the time that the home "had not been covered up properly" before it rained.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

"Ugh, when it rains, it pours!" El Moussa said in his own Instagram post about the experience. "We are now way behind schedule and way over budget lol."

In the clip, the Flip or Flop star and his now-wife celebrate the completed project. "It all came together, right?" Young says as a smiling El Moussa pecks her on the cheek.