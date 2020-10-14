Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“Ivy is our sneaky child,” Shea says of her youngest daughter in a clip exclusive to PEOPLE

WATCH: Syd & Shea McGee’s Daughter Ivy, 4, Cuts Her Own Hair in Sneak Peek of New Netflix Series

Forget writing a book, curating a Target collection and running a successful interior design business — Syd and Shea McGee will tell you that raising two little girls is a full-time job in itself!

Fans of the husband-wife team, better known as Studio McGee, will get to see how they keep up with their two daughters — Wren, 7, and Ivy, 4 — while keeping their busy work lives on track in their upcoming Netflix show, Dream Home Makeover.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the home makeover series, which premieres on October 16, including an adorably sneaky clip of Ivy, the McGee’s youngest, taking a pair of scissors to her curly locks.

“Where did you get those scissors!?” Shea asks the youngster in the sneak peek, as her husband walks in holding the missing tendril of hair and Ivy’s yellow safety scissors of choice. “I don’t know, I just found them on the counter!” she tells her parents as they match the chunk of hair to the empty patch on her head.

Image zoom

“Ivy is our sneaky child,” the mom of two tells the camera in a confessional-style interview.

“If Ivy’s gone somewhere and it’s quiet… shizz is going down,” Syd agrees, explaining that he’ll set the alarm system in the house if he has to leave her in a different room for even a minute to make sure she doesn’t get into anything.

The clip ends with the precocious little one pinky-swearing her parents that she’ll never cut her hair again, then hopping away in a pink tutu and big, white bow in her hair.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell and His Wife Leighanne’s ‘Magnificent’ Atlanta Chateau of 20 Years

The McGees shot to Instagram fame in 2010, when Shea, an interior designer by trade, began sharing some of the home renovations she was undertaking on the platform and followers fell in love with her signature light-and-rustic interior style. Syd later joined to handle the business side.

Together the pair turned Shea’s passion into a design empire and Studio McGee was born. They’ve now spun that success into 1.4 million Instagram followers, an upcoming book, a home collection at Target, and their own decor line, called McGee & Co.

Image zoom Netflix

On Dream Home Makeover, the Utah-based couple take viewers behind the scenes on their stunning design projects and into their busy home lives all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. Viewers can expect dramatic before-and-afters and emotional homeowners, as will the tips and tricks Shea provides for anyone interested in turning their own house into their dream home, no matter their budget.