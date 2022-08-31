'This is Life Changing:' Watch South Carolina Teacher Win HGTV's Smart Home 2022

The 2022 HGTV Smart Home has found its new owner!

Interior designer Tiffany Brooks surprised winner Leah Nadorff and her family with the live-altering gift — a 3,000-square-foot home decorated by the HGTV host herself.

In the exclusive clip above, Brooks welcomes the Nadorff family to the home in Wilmington, North Carolina, under the guise of having been selected to film a tour of it for the network before revealing the truth.

"This year's winner happens to live only a few hours away from the HGTV Smart Home 2022," Brooks says before the family arrives. "She thinks that she and her family were selected to get a VIP tour of the home. But, she's in for the surprise of her life."

Once Leah, her husband and their two kids arrive in the backyard, complete with a manicured yard and pool, Brooks shares the exciting news.

Leah immediately starts crying as she hugs her family and her husband exclaims, "Are you kidding me? We won this home!"

"This is life-changing," Leah says of the coastal retreat as she hugs Brooks. "I'm in shock."

In a later on-camera interview, she says, "I'm just an average teacher from South Carolina. Oh my gosh, I can't believe it. I'm still in shock"

HGTV

In the clip, the HGTV hosts invites the group to take a look at their new home, starting with the family room, which is filled with contemporary artwork and cozy furnishings.

As they made their way to the kitchen, another huge surprise awaits. "Nothing says 'I won a sweepstakes' like a giant check!" Brooks quips as she hands Leah a check for $100,000 from LendingTree and Leah screams in shock.

The mom of two admits the kitchen — complete with green cabinets and a large farmhouse sink — is her favorite room in the Smart Home. "I love to cook. And it is a cook's kitchen," she says.

Leah was randomly chosen out of over 104 million entries to the sweepstakes. "I entered every single day and sometimes twice a day," she says in the reveal.

HGTV

To top off the Nadorff's surprises, Brooks had one more item still waiting for them in the front yard — a Mercedes SUV. After clapping and cheering at the new ride, Leah expresses even more excitement.

"I've never owned a luxury car before — and I'm going to look really good showing up to work!" she says.