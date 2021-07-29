Shemar Moore is best known for his leading roles on S.W.A.T. and The Young and the Restless (and perhaps for his shirtless selfies on Instagram), but it may come as a surprise that the actor is also a cornhole aficionado.

Moore, 51, recently hosted a cornhole tournament at his Los Angeles home for a group of friends, including S.W.A.T. costar David Lim and tech advisor Odie Gallop, as well as top-ranked American Cornhole League pros Trey Burchfield and Noah Wooten. The friendly competition was captured in a video, above, by Mars Media, and shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Moore and his teammates even have an Instagram account dedicated to their team, @swatcornhole. The bio reads, "Chasing bad guys by day, slinging bean bags by night. Just a few guys from the hit show @swatcbs who love to play cornhole! 💥🌽🇺🇸."

The large group spent the day playing the popular lawn game, which involves players tossing bean bags at an inclined platform, aiming to land the bean bag in a hole at the far end.

In the video, the group is seen enjoying a long day of fun in the sun beside Moore's sprawling pool, with the competition continuing into the night as the leaderboard narrowed down. Ultimately, "young superstar in the making" Hunter Thorne won the championship ring for the singles tournament after going up against ACL pro Wooten, according to the @swatcornhole Instagram.

Moore has hosted a number of tournaments at his home in the past, including one to celebrate his birthday alongside family and friends this April. "Me and Uncle Steve WON the doubles tournament in Corn Hole!!!!" he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing photos and videos of the festivities.

Just a few days later, the actor shared a video that featured a cornhole-themed cake, which replicated his personalized S.W.A.T.-themed cornhole platform in miniature.

Moore has previously expressed his love of the game, revealing during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last November that it's "serious business at [his] house."

"The game that is taking over—and they even have it on ESPN—the game is cornhole," he told Clarkson, according to E! News. "It's serious business at my house. I bought these cornhole boxes and it's 27 feet apart and we play with a couple actors and friends from S.W.A.T. David Lim has made literal Super Bowl rings that say Casa Del Sham 'cause my friends call me Sham. So it's Casa Del Sham, cornhole king."

He went on to explain that it's a weekly occasion that he looks forward to sharing with friends. "On Sunday, we have Sunday Funday and we have cornhole tournaments, but it's serious and you're playing for a ring and when you win a ring, you keep the ring."

Moore spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about his new 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode. At the time, the actor — who had recently recovered from COVID-19 — shared that he was most looking forward to entertaining friends in his new place, which includes amenities such as a putting green, a movie theater and a pool.

"I always joke that I'm an undercover rock star," Moore told PEOPLE with a laugh. "I can't sing. But now I've got the rock star house!"