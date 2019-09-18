WATCH: Scott Disick Breaks His Rule Not to Mix House Flipping and Family for Khloe Kardashian

Undeniable fact: The Kardashian-Jenner real estate portfolio is truly stunning.

Between Kim and Kanye’s new Wyoming ranch, Kris’s Palm Springs getaway and the multiple mansions the clan owns across Los Angeles, there’s plenty of property to go around. And now, with Scott Disick turning his passion for house flipping into a career — as documented on the new E! reality series Flip It Like Disick — the entire family seems to be reaping the home improvement benefits.

In a clip of this week’s episode, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Disick, 36, visits Khloe Kardashian, 35, at her Calabasas home, which he calls “a paradise,” in order to help her brainstorm ways to update her backyard pool.

“The pool is outdated,” Disick tells the Good American mogul. “Some of it has to go.”

Khloe agrees: “Yeah, you’re so f–king right.”

Disick then suggests having someone come in and demolish all the coping around the pool, taking out the large, chunky pieces and modernizing the look. “I agree that this thing is hideous,” Khloe says, pointing at her current coping, but raising concerns about keeping her nearby flower pots. “I’m a flower person,” she says.

The pair — who are good friends despite Disick’s ups and downs with ex-wife Kourtney — then bicker about whether a permit will be required for the demolition.

“Why don’t you just do it?” Khloe asks Disick, who replies, “Well, I don’t really love getting involved with family.” (Sarcasm any KUWTK fan can sniff out a mile away.)

“Why not? You get involved in everything else I do,” Khloe jokes.

Image zoom Scott Disick/Instagram

Disick has in fact converted unique home projects for his A-list friends and family members in the past, including guest rooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at Kourtney’s home. (Disick and Kourtney, 40, share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.)

Flip It Like Disick, which he is executive producing with Kris Jenner, comes five years after his first successful house flipping project.

On the last episode of Flip It Like Disick, the dad of three went above and beyond in helping Penelope redecorate her bedroom — a redesign project that cost $20,000, according to E! Though he was initially reluctant to splash the walls with a rosy hue, he eventually caved to the power of pink, Penelope’s favorite color.

“Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter Penelope,” Disick says in the episode. “And because she goes back-and-forth to her mom Kourtney’s house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom’s. And I want her room at her dad’s to be perfect.”

Image zoom E! Entertainment. Inset: Scott Disick/Instagram

Image zoom E! Entertainment

In addition to furry pillows, bedspreads and rugs, Penelope also received a white swivel chair, rainbow tape lights that glow from behind her headboard and a special portrait of the grade-schooler created by artists the Kaplan Twins.

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.