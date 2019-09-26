WATCH: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Fall for $20 Million Malibu Mansion While House Hunting

Image zoom E!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ready to get a home of their own — and they may have already found the perfect place.

In an exclusive clip from the finale of Flip It Like Disick, airing Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and luxury house flipper, 36, goes hunting for a new home in Malibu with Richie, 21, his girlfriend of two years.

Meeting up with a real estate agent friend of Disick’s, the couple is seen touring a 22,000-square-foot, $19.995 million estate. The impressive home boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a tennis court, ballroom, pond, pool, spa and more.

Disick notes how much privacy the greenery-shrouded property affords, joking, “I could walk around naked all day! I could make my own nudist colony here.”

“I’m down,” Richie replies, to which Disick says, “That’s why I f—k with you, darling.”

In another clip from the episode, the couple discuss moving from Disick’s Hidden Hills bachelor pad into a place of their own and giving Richie the chance to put her own personal “touches” on a new, shared space. Richie says she “just wants some involvement,” and notes that Disick’s current home is “very manly Scott.”

In the Malibu house, the pair are particularly taken with the stunning view of the city below, especially from the spacious kitchen, which Richie describes as “everything.”

Disick, for one, is a fan of the home’s personal ballroom: “Who needs to go all the way to New York for the Met Gala when you have the Lord’s Gala right down the street in my own ballroom?” he jokes.

Though the couple seem to have put a lot of thought into their future together, one of Richie’s requests comes as a shock to Disick. While discussing the cost of groundskeeping for the expansive estate, Richie brings up wanting a horse stable.

“Horses?! You need a horse?” Disick exclaims. “I want a horse!” Richie replies, to which Disick jokes, “And I’m broke.”

The pair have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, Disick is “beyond happy” in the relationship. Adding, “She’s so good for him.”

Disick obviously agrees. Earlier in the episode he admits, “She’s always been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life.”

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on E!