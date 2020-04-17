WATCH: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley Gives a Tour of Her New 'Dream' Home

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is giving fans an inside look at her luxurious new home.

In an Instagram video for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kemsley showed off her Encino house, which she purchased in August 2019.

Beginning in the main entrance, Kemsley, 43, took viewers through her modern living room before venturing outside.

Pocket doors open up to the massive backyard, complete with a full playground, pool, lounging area and basketball court for Kemsley’s two children, son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4, whom she shares with husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Kemsley then heads back inside to showcase the open-plan kitchen, which she said is “definitely my favorite room in the house.”

The kitchen features white cabinets and a large island, plus brass-adorned light fixtures hanging from the ceiling.

“I’d say it’s my dream kitchen,” she said in the clip. “It’s where the magic happens.”

Kemsley also pointed out the sofa and media area adjacent to the kitchen, where she said her “kids will watch TV or hang out” while she cooks.

The reality star and her family relocated to the Valley from their Beverly Hills home in the fall, joining fellow housewife Kyle Richards in Encino.

Dorit and PK’s former Beverly Hills home was reportedly targeted by a robber who frequented open houses while it was on the market in 2018, causing them to take it off the market.

In January 2019, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they had made an arrest in the case, and Dorit and PK’s home wasn’t the only one the suspect hit.

Police say Benjamin Eitan Ackerman was taken into custody for allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of designer goods and art from multiple Hollywood Hills homes over two years. His victims allegedly include Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason DeRulo, as well as the Kemsleys.