WATCH: Original Queer Eye Guys Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Have a Hilarious New Design Show

Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia have been besties for years, but now the duo is taking their friendship one step further and going into business together.

RELATED: Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness Is Embarking on a Comedy Tour Across the Country

The stars of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy have a new design show on Bravo: Get a Room with Carson & Thom.

In the series, fashion guru Kressley tries his hand at making over homes with (a lot) of help from his pal and pro interior designer Filicia.

Bravo Media/Rodolfo Martinez

“I have always had a career in the design world,” Kressely says in a clip for the series. “I got bitten really hard by the design bug. But I kind of, sort of, don’t really know what I’m doing. I thought, ‘Thom knows what he is doing,’ he adds.

Luckily, Filicia was on board. “He said, ‘You have great taste, you just need to learn from someone.’ I said, ‘Maybe that somebody could be you.'”

WATCH THIS: Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Brings PEOPLE Inside His Immaculate Los Angeles Loft

RELATED: Bobby Berk On Remodeling Homes in a Week — And Which Queer Eye Guy Actually Has the Hardest Job

Tackling a wide variety of projects with budgets ranging from $5,000 to over $100,000, the duo encounter plenty of drama on their redesigns. Especially since there’s “one amazing decorator and one person who has no idea what they are doing,” Kressley jokes.

Get a Room with Carson & Thom, premiers October 19 at 9p.m. ET on Bravo.