Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Buy Back Former NYC Penthouse They Sold in 2015: 'It Was Always Home'

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have always considered their beloved Greenwich Village, NYC apartment, which they sold in 2015, to be the "one that got away." But in the finale of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, airing Tuesday, the couple reveals they bought it back!

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, above, which shows the married interior designers saying an emotional goodbye to the West Village townhouse they've been living in since they moved back to NYC from L.A. in 2019.

"We're about to take a huge step into what is hopefully our forever home, and finally be able to put the roots down somewhere we've always wanted," Brent, 36, says in the clip, as the pair pack up and leave the townhouse, which they've lived in for the past two years with their two kids, Poppy, 6, and Oskar, 3.

In a previous episode of the show, the couple found out from their realtor that their former penthouse duplex apartment on Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village was going back on the market. They shared that it was the first home they lived in together after getting married in 2014, and where they brought Poppy home from the hospital.

"I never thought that we would move home, and that's what Fifth Avenue has been for us, it was always home," Brent continues tearfully.

"[I feel like] one chapter ended, and a new chapter is starting," Berkus, 50, says as he closes the curtains in the old townhouse, remembering all of the happy times they had there as a family. "But it's been good to us."

"Now that everything has been packed up and cleaned out of here, I'm ready to go," Berkus continues. "I'm ready to go home. We're both ready to go home."

PEOPLE reported that the design experts sold the 19-century townhouse in August 2021 for $13.5 million in an off-market deal. They purchased it in April 2019 for $9.75 million, according to property records, and completed a major renovation. It was featured in Architectural Digest in May 2020.

Before that they had been living in Los Angeles for several years. When they moved back East they let go of a 9,000-square-foot home there that had once called their "forever home." They sold that property in March 2019 for $11.4 million.

The design experts, who began dating and started their life together in New York, shared they decided to move to the West Coast after Berkus's father died, to be closer to his family in Southern California. But the City of Angels just didn't feel like home in the same way.

"I felt untethered in Los Angeles," Brent said at the time. "It didn't feel like us."

They missed the energy and diversity of New York, and thought it would be a better place to raise their kids. "I realized that Poppy talked to the same 11 people every day," Brent added of their routine L.A. life.

In addition to the Fifth Avenue penthouse, where the family of the four now resides, Brent and Berkus own another home in New York state — in Montauk, at the tip of Long Island.

The family of four was splitting their time between the Montauk beach house and the West Village townhouse throughout the pandemic.

To pass the time, they also worked on a chic passion project at the beach house: building a mini home in their backyard.

The pair gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour inside the completed casita in November 2020, explaining, "We wanted to create a space where we could have, hopefully, friends and family eventually, and we did it in a very interesting way."