WATCH: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Reflect on 'Huge Decision' to Buy Back Former NYC Penthouse

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are reflecting on their big move back to New York City from California, and more importantly, back into their beloved Greenwich Village home.

In an exclusive clip from season 2 of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, premiering on Feb. 22, the married designers express their gratitude for their "forever home" that they sold in 2016 and eventually bought back in 2021. The design duo lived in the West Village for two years (after they left L.A. in 2019) before their current Fifth Avenue abode fatefully popped back onto the market.

"Nate and I have been lucky enough to finally buy back the home that our kids were brought home to," Brent, 38, says in the above clip. The pair have two children together: daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.

HGTV

"I think as a family, leaving California and bringing the kids back to the West Village in New York City was a huge decision," Berkus, 51, explains as shots of the family of four walking through New York City play on screen.

"Basically everything in our lives is within a five block radius — the children's schools, our home, our design offices," he adds, with Brent chiming in: "The West Village is home for us."

HGTV

At the end of season 1 of the hit design show, the couple shared an emotional goodbye to their townhouse as they got ready to move back into their former pad.

"We're about to take a huge step into what is hopefully our forever home, and finally be able to put the roots down somewhere we've always wanted," Brent said during the finale. "I never thought that we would move home, and that's what Fifth Avenue has been for us, it was always home."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In August 2022, the couple's newly designed forever home was featured in Architectural Digest's October cover story. The duo showed off the new renovations they made to the space, with Berkus describing it as "a wedding cake" that also resembles "an old Parisian apartment, with all the plaster and the French doors."

Brent also couldn't contain his excitement over their remodeled home. "Every morning when I come upstairs into the kitchen, with the light coming through, I'm just so grateful," he told the outlet.

Season 2 of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project premieres on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. EST.