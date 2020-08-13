The real estate mogul's new venture is meant to be educational for little ones and aspirational for their parents

Fredrik Eklund has found a way to fuse his two greatest passions: real estate and hanging out with his adorable twins.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the first two episodes of the Million Dollar Listing star’s new YouTube children’s show, Freddy and Milla’s Adventures. The series sees the Swedish real estate mogul homeschooling his 2-year-olds Milla and Fredrik Jr., whom he shares with artist husband Derek Kaplan, while touring jaw-dropping properties around the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each episode focuses on a new lesson for the kids, from the ABCs to learning about different emotions, set against the backdrop of various lavish listings — including the first-ever tour inside Eklund and Kaplan’s new homes.

The first two episodes (top and below) also put the recent New York transplant's home on the West Coast — a sprawling estate in Bel Air — on display.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Eklund, 43, tells PEOPLE of the story behind the show. “I’ve been sharing a lot about the kids even before they were born — some of the struggles, from the miscarriages and surrogates to the experience of becoming a dad — I put myself and family and my emotions out there a lot, so the steps to create a format around this came naturally.”

Staying home with his kids during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also influenced him, he explains. “Of course, in the lockdown, while schools in California are closed and all the parents around me and my clients are homeschooling [their kids], I just thought, I’m going to take this into my own hands.”

Eklund explains that he wanted to create a show that would be educational and entertaining to both kids and their parents, pairing playful graphics and sound effects with tours of aspirational properties and sprinkling in some surprise celebrity cameos for good measure.

“I’ve been watching a lot of YouTube videos since [the twins] were born, kids shows,” he says. “I pick what they watch, I sit with them and watch through it… I just thought, there aren’t any series that show a parent interacting with their child in the show, and no one is doing the real estate perspective.”

While the show is a fun way for the Bravo star and his kids to interact, he also sees it as a potential avenue to reach new clients.

“From a professional standpoint, being a real estate agent, I think a lot of the decision making in buying and selling real estate is for the children,” he says. “For myself but also my clients, this is a very important part, and it’s not something we talk about in listing descriptions.” Seeing the children explore the properties is a “fresh take on real estate videos” that could help potential buyers to better envision their own family in the home.

Whether or not the show yields new clients, Eklund is grateful for the experience, saying it’s been “really fun to record.”

“Just spending time with [the twins] is amazing, and being able to mix my work and having them understand a little bit of what I do while also having a lot of fun. For me, the worst that could happen with this is that no one watches the show, but I’ve still had an amazing day with my kids and had a lot of fun.”