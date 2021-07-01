Martha Gets Down and Dirty on Discovery+ features famous guests like Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Tiffany Haddish and more

Watch Martha Stewart Teach Kim Kardashian How to Garden in Martha Gets Down and Dirty

Martha Stewart is getting "down and dirty" with Kim Kardashian for the latest episode of her new home and garden series, streaming now.

The media maven and TV personality, 79, recently announced the launch of her new Discovery+ series, Martha Gets Down and Dirty, where she teaches fans and celebrity guests about getting their hands dirty in the outdoors from her 150-acre farm in Bedford, New York.

A sneak peek of episode two, "Keeping Up with Martha's Trees," features Kardashian, who appeared virtually, and shows the Martha Stewart Living founder teaching the reality star some gardening tips to pass along to her kids. In the clip, the Skims founder, 40, told Stewart that she's been trying to learn how to grow tomatoes after her daughter showed interest.

Martha Stewart, Kim Kardashian Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Growing up my mom used to do all of the gardening in our backyard. That was her therapy, she loved it. And we have so much land here and I really wanted to teach our kids about eating better," Kardashian told Stewart. "I've been on this plant-based [dietary] journey for a while now. I don't know if I know exactly how to garden the best but that's why I'm so excited for you to teach me."

Kardashian further explained her interest in a specific fruit: "You know why I wanted to learn tomatoes? It's because my daughter, she loves tomatoes," she said. "She brought a bag of tomatoes to her friend as a birthday present. Now I could learn how to do it and maybe teach her how to do it."

Martha Stewart New Series Credit: Discovery +

With the help of her gardener, Ryan McCallister, and longtime friend and creative director, Kevin Sharkey, Stewart gifted Kardashian with her own kit and tools to handle her next home projects by herself, something she plans to do with all of her guests.

Along with Kardashian, episodes of the series will feature Stewart's other famous friends, including Seth Meyers, Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Alyson Hannigan and Tamron Hall.

The cookbook author is also currently judging Clipped, her topiary competition series on Discovery+, which debuted on May 12. Each episode sees contestants facing off in a series of over-the-top challenges designed to test the garden sculptors' talents. The winner of the series walks aways with a $50,000 cash prize.