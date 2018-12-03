WATCH: 'Manscapers' Transform Outdoor Spaces in Bravo's New Makeover Show Backyard Envy

Bravo has another new home renovation show, and this time, they’re focusing on transforming your outdoor spaces.

In Backyard Envy, which premieres Thursday Jan. 17 at 10 p.m., a team of “Manscapers” are transforming rooftops, terraces, and yards into glorious exterior living areas. In the exclusive clip above, the team can be seen dropping pots, ripping out grass and overhauling landscapes to give clients a dream backyard.

“I feel like we’re building Jurassic Park,” Garrett Magee, the show’s greenery expert says during the teaser while dragging two potted plants across a patio.

“I consider myself a gardenista,” he says. “If any plants act up, they’re getting the snip.”

As a team of three, the landscapers sometimes seemingly bite off more than they can chew, and in one episode, they dig into someone’s backyard, only to be met with a big well of water.

“It’s all hands on deck for the three of us,” says James DeSantis, the show’s business relations manager, who is also a home and interior designer, registered yoga instructor and “top rate schmoozer,” according to a Bravo release.

While transforming the spaces, Magee often approaches the exteriors from a creative standpoint, with a “no idea is a bad idea,” mentality, but the show’s construction manager, Melissa Braiser, is the one who actually has to break down the walls and bring the space to fruition.

“Someone has to actually build that idea,” she says in the video. “That’s me.”

Bravo has recently unleashed a slew of new home-centric programming including Sweet Home, starring Oklahoma native Jennifer Welch as she builds her interior design business, Buying it Blind, which follows six couples who buy their new home without ever setting foot inside, and Get a Room with Carson & Thom, a makeover series lead by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alums Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia.

Backyard Envy premieres Jan. 17 at 10/9c on Bravo.