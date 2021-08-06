WATCH: Lauren Alaina Surprises Her High School Cheer Coach With a Home Makeover: 'A Second Mom'

The American Idol alum is the latest star to give back to her mentor on CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation

Lauren Alaina is trading in her microphone for a miter saw.

The country music artist, 26, is the latest star to roll up her sleeves on the CBS home makeover show Secret Celebrity Renovation. Alaina teamed up with contractors and designers to spruce up the Georgia home of her high school cheer coach, Susan Bradley, who she says "is like a second mom" to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the emotional episode, the American Idol alum wastes no time getting right to work to pay back the woman who she says helped her stay grounded when her career took off years ago.

Alaina's episode airs Friday, Aug. 6 on CBS, but PEOPLE got a sneak peek at what's to come. In the exclusive clip above, the singer learns the tools of the trade from the show's contractor, Jason Cameron.

Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley Credit: Screen Grab/CBS

"It's a big day for me!" she says as Cameron sets her up with the miter saw. She then smiles wide as she delivers her best pun: "My family never would have saw this coming."

After making a successful cut with the help of Cameron, Alaina steps back to admire her handiwork. "Did I do it? That was so easy," she exclaims. "I don't know if I thought it was gonna go flying, or what I thought was gonna happen."

She adds jokingly, "I don't even know why you have other people help you."

Lauren Alaina helps transform the Georgia home of her former cheerleading coach, Susan Bradley Credit: Screen Grab/CBS

Alaina then tells the camera, "I'm cutting wood, I'm like a professional," kissing her bicep and adding, "Y'all don't even know about my skills. Jason's gonna hire me. I'm gonna be busy this summer."

RELATED VIDEO: Dania Ramirez Shows Off Her "Sanctuary" That Includes a "Garden of Love," Meditation Area and Moroccan Accents

Secret Celebrity Renovation, which is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities as they give back to the people who've helped them get to where they are today through home improvement projects.

While Alaina is the latest star to appear on the series, past guests have included Eve, Chris Paul, Anthony Ramos, and Wayne Brady.