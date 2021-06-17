WATCH: Kris & Kendall Jenner Strap Into Some Heavy Machinery for Surprise Backyard Makeover

“Kris Jenner is not someone who shies away from a challenge,” HGTV star Drew Scott says of the momager, who appears with daughters Kendall and Kim on a new episode of his and twin brother Jonathan's show, Celebrity IOU: Dream Home

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always full of surprises - and they're ready to shock fans again with their latest talent: home renovation!

Kris Jenner, 65, and two of her daughters, Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kim Kardashian, 40, appear alongside Drew and Jonathan Scott as Celebrity IOU: Dream Home returns to TV, working with the handy twins to create a new outdoor space for Kris's best friend of more than 40 years, Lisa, who recently lost both her husband and mother.

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the heartwarming episode - which premieres Monday, June 21 on HGTV and Discovery+ - in the clip above, in which Kris and Kendall strap on some safety glasses and start wielding power tools.

"All right, let 'er rip!" Jonathan exclaims before letting Kendall take her first-ever try at operating an excavator, which the supermodel admits "was really fun" - if a little bumpy!

Celebrity IOU: Dream Home Premiere Credit: HGTV

After seeing her daughter get down and dirty, Kris became motivated to get hands-on as well, telling Kendall, "Okay, let me show you how this is done."

"Kris Jenner is not someone who shies away from a challenge," Drew says of the famous momager as she takes a jackhammer to the old patio in Lisa's backyard. "This ugly eyesore of a concrete slab has no chance against this mother-daughter duo," Drew continues.

Celebrity IOU: Dream Home Premiere Credit: HGTV

Later, Kris admits that using the jackhammer was her favorite part of the day, joking, "You can really get a lot of frustration out!"

The episode is an emotional one as the group surprises Lisa, who Kris says is like an aunt to her kids, with the backyard makeover. Lisa recently renovated her Southern California home but ran out of money and time to dedicate to her dilapidated backyard after her many losses over the past year.

With the help of Drew and Jonathan, Kris, Kendall and Kim turn the neglected outdoor space into a spa-like oasis, complete with olive trees, a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen, a new lounge space with a fireplace and a large pool surrounded by comfortable furniture.

Celebrity IOU: Dream Home Premiere Credit: HGTV

"I feel like I've been given a gift, because I was able to do this for Lisa," Kris said in a press release. "She gets to start making new memories and have a fresh start."

The season 2 premiere of Celebrity IOU aired back in December, and the series debuted last April.

The HGTV program gives celebrities a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by giving their living space a complete redesign, courtesy of the Scott twins.

