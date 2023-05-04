WATCH: Kendra Wilkinson's Playboy Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in Season 2 of 'Kendra Sells Hollywood'

Kendra Wilkinson is bringing viewers back inside her new world of real estate, but not everything is going as she planned.

Kendra Sells Hollywood is officially returning for season 2 on May 26, and this time the series has found a new home on HBO Max.

As the former Playboy model, 37, tries to make a name for herself as a professional real estate agent, she also has to manage high tensions between her fellow agents at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles, all while her Playboy past becomes a looming part of her present.

In the above trailer, the mom of two sits down with a client who tells her: "I've known you as a Playmate. How can I really put my confidence in you?"

Getting emotional, Wilkinson vents to a friend and says, "I'm some Playboy girl forever, desperate for fame, wanting to sell a house. That's the story."

Courtesy of Max

Later in the trailer, the Girls Next Door alum gets a call from late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, who ominously tells her she has "something I want to talk to you about."

"As I struggled to get ahead," Wilkinson says, "my past comes calling back and I just want to move forward."

Wilkinson also finds herself feuding with a new agent at the brokerage who thinks the star "has something for her boyfriend."

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

In season 1, viewers watched the single mom navigate her new career and care for her two children. She shares daughter Alijah, 8, and son Hank IV, 13, with her ex-husband, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett.

"Single mom hustle, that's what it's about," she said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilkinson announced she passed the California real estate exam in an Instagram post back in 2020, and more recently, in April, she reflected on her journey of studying and taking classes to get to where she is today.

"This pic in real estate class was after years not knowing what I was going to do in life to get back on my feet. Before a show was a thought," she wrote on Instagram. "I created space to learn and find purpose again being a single mom."

She added: "Getting to know all new people and settling into a new world is a process. I will not be the expert over night and have a long way to go after 3 years now but I'm making progress with closed deals and things I'm working on now."