Katy Perry Teams Up with Behr & Spotify to Create Tool That Matches Songs with Colors: 'So Fun' 

"If I had to explain my songs with colors, that would be so easy to do. I think they're kind of synonymous," the singer tells PEOPLE

Katy Perry might not have synesthesia — a condition that allows one to see color when they hear music, for example — but she does have a way of creating a visual masterpiece with her musical talents.

"Every time I write a song, seven out of 10 times, I can see a visual, whether that is a full-on music video or a vibe of sorts," the "Smile" singer and American Idol judge, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her songwriting process. "And if I had to explain my songs with colors, that would be so easy to do. I think they're kind of synonymous."

Her passion for both the auditory and visual components of music is what led her to her latest collaboration, teaming up with Spotify and paint company Behr to launch MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR, an interactive new tool that allows users to type in a song and discover what color best represents it. Better yet, Perry created her own palette of 12 new colors that are now available to match with the songs.

The tool, which goes live Thursday, allows users to choose any song from within the Spotify library, then uses an algorithm to identify the musical attributes within the song — like tempo and key — to select the most accurate color from Perry's palette to encapsulate it.

For example, as seen in the video above, when Perry's hit songs "Never Really Over," "Waking Up In Vegas" and "Teenage Dream" are put into the tool, they're matched with Laser Lemon (a bright yellow), Flirt Alert (a deep red) and Sea of Tranquility (a muted turquoise), respectively.

"We wanted to create a completely new way for people to experience color selection by drawing on the inherent connection between music, color, and creativity," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr. "By combining Katy Perry's intrinsically colorful music and personality with Spotify's data-driven technology, the MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR experience unleashes an entirely new way of approaching the color selection process by using music as the guide to make DIYers' inspiration a reality."

When it came to creating her palette, which includes a range of colors from bold fuschias to subdued greens, Perry tells PEOPLE, "It was easy actually."

"​​It's funny because I kind of have two worlds," the mom of one says. "I have my personal world, and I have my professional world, and a lot of it is similar as far as those two characters being authentic, but I would say the color palettes vary."

"In my personal world, I've created this whole sanctuary of just neutrals, neutrals, neutrals. A sanctuary feeling, or like, how many shades of brown can you find," she jokes, explaining that she looks for relaxing colors in her everyday life. For example, she says, she's currently undergoing a home renovation, where "calming neutrals" have become the centerpiece.

"I save all of my color for the stage these days," she says of her bright and bold musical persona. "So I did a blend [for the palette]. I was like, well, these are colors I would prefer to use at home. But then, here are some colors that really represent some of my songs."

Perry encourages fans to try out the tool on their favorite songs, hoping they become inspired by what they find.