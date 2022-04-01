WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger Surprises Chris Pratt with a Garage Makeover: 'This Is Insane'

The couple get a helping hand from Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on season 2 of their star-studded Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit

Chris Pratt is ready to get to work — at home!

The Jurassic World star got a major surprise on season 2 of Get Organized with The Home Edit (streaming Friday) when his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had two A-list organizers overhaul their family's garage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the exclusive clip above, the show's stars, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, reveal the newly pristine space to the couple, who have a few choice words for it.

Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin Credit: Netflix

"Oh my god! This is insane," Schwarzenegger adds. "I'm so excited about everything. The colors are so beautiful, the labels and just how clean and beautiful everything looks." She also points out a feature she asked be included just for her husband: a work bench area with all his tools.

"What made me so exited is looking at that little work bench," says Pratt. "I know exactly what my first project I'm gonna do on that work bench is and I'm excited about it."

He checks out his newly sorted drawers of "bits and bobbles" and swings a rubber mallet to get a feel for the space.

Pratt also offers some advice to viewers at home. "Always keep every little screw, every little bit and bob, you never know," he says looking through the drawers before discovering a favorite gadget he'd forgotten about. "Oooh batteries, knives, my sharpening kit!"

"Completely forgot I had that knife sharpening kit. And I've got that work space," he says in a separate on-camera interview, while miming that he's going to take all the knives from their kitchen to the garage for a sharpening. "I can't wait. I'm gonna cut some steaks and you're gonna be like, 'Wow, that was just like a knife through butter.' And I'll say, 'Yeah, because I sharpened it in our new garage.'"

The makeover's success was a bigger relief than usual for Teplin and Shearer.

"I feel like Katherine, we've talked to her a lot. She is amazing and she's super into organizing, but Chris was a huge variable," Shearer told PEOPLE in an interview ahead of the premiere. "We'd never met before and we were like, is Chris gonna come home and be like, 'What is this? You signed me up for what?' So we were like, please, please impress Chris."

She continues, "I was thinking, what if he doesn't like organizing? Sometimes, especially with a couple, there might be one person that's really into it. You just don't know if you're gonna get two people who are."

Adds Teplin, "I mean, we knew Katherine was into it. Impressing her husband was a huge question mark."

Clea Shearer, Joanna Teplin Credit: Netflix

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are far from the only famous faces that will pop up this season. Kevin Hart, Drew Barrymore, Lauren Conrad, country star Kelsea Ballerini, model Winnie Harlow, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and TikToker Topper Guild will all get the Home Edit treatment.

As in season one, each episode will feature one project for a celeb and one for a regular client. But in a new twist, it will also offer a peek into the homes and personal lives of Shearer and Teplin, and follow along as they try to balance being moms, founders of a booming business, and TV stars.