WATCH: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Surprise Her Future Mother-in-Law with a Backyard Makeover

Kate Hudson is expressing her gratitude to future mother-in-law by sprucing up her backyard with a little help from HGTV's Celebrity IOU, hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott.

In an exclusive clip of the episode that airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star brings her four-year-old daughter Rani Rose, whom shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa, to help plant the garden for his mom, Melissa.

The little girl, wearing braids and a flowered sundress, is seen digging in the dirt with a shovel, as she tends to her grandma's garden.

"I love gardening at my house, too," Rani tells Drew.

Kate Hudson, Rani Rose. HGTV

It turns out Rani loves to sing and dance with Melissa while they prune the vegetable patch.

Hudson sings, "Me and Moo Moo are gonna plant some – lettuce – and parsley," using Melissa's nickname from her grandkids, with Rani piping up to vocalize on "lettuce" and "parsley."

Kate Hudson, Melissa. HGTV

Hudson wants to give retired educator Melissa a safer, more functional backyard to garden in and spend time with her grandkids after she recently recovered from two broken ankles.

"I'm forever indebted to Melissa," Kate says of her future mother-in-law. "She's the most selfless woman."

Elsewhere in the episode, hands-on Kate gets to fulfill a dream of her own.

"It's demolition day!" she says. "Demo is like a bucket list thing. I've always wanted to take s--- down."

Addressing the back porch, she says, "Thank you for all the wonderful shading you gave us, but you're gone," as she helps the Scott brothers pull it to the ground.

Kate Hudson. HGTV

They aren't stopping at the garden and porch, either.

The brothers help bring Kate's vision for Melissa's backyard to life over the course of 6 weeks, creating a low-maintenance retreat complete with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, updated casita that serves as an art space, and bocce ball court.

In addition to daughter Rani, Hudson, 43, is mom to sons Ryder Robinson, 18, whose dad is her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 11, whose dad is her ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

Watch Hudson on Celebrity IOU Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.