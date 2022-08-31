WATCH: Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss Makes Over Her Aunt Bertha's Longtime Family Home

Kandi Burruss is going back to her roots!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 46, returns to the home that has been a gathering place for her family for decades to surprise her Aunt Bertha with a special design makeover in season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

In the exclusive clip from Friday's episode, above, Burruss and the show's host, Nischelle Turner, attempt to surprise the reality star's elderly relative, but the two get an unexpected greeting of their own.

Aunt Bertha exclaims, "Ladies!" as they walk up the steps to her longtime family home, where she's patiently waiting on the porch. She informs them, "I'm about to go to the mall!" before confirming that her niece has her full confidence when it comes to the blind makeover.

"You told her you trust her," Turner says to Bertha, "So we've got free rein?"

Bertha responds with a joke about her niece playing a trick on her before lovingly explaining how Burruss is actually the one niece she really trusts.

"Now you know you have to go for two weeks. No peeking," Turner instructs her aunt.

"I'm not even gonna come down this street," she says.

In a later interview, Turner says, "I love the fact that she has no idea what we're really going to do. She just says, 'Kandi I trust you.'" The pair then help her aunt carry her bags to the car before Burruss sends her off with a kiss on the cheek.

"She's gonna be happy," Burruss says.

When it comes to being in front of the camera, Aunt Bertha certainly isn't shy. She often makes appearances on Bravo's Kandi & the Gang, a reality show that documents all the behind-the-scenes drama of the Atlanta-based restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

The restaurant is owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, and was actually named in honor of Aunt Bertha and her sisters Nora and Joyce (Burruss' mom).

Secret Celebrity Renovation, a CBS Original, gives celebrities the opportunity to renovate the home of someone who played a special role in their journey to stardom. This season also features Debbie Gibson, Shaquille O'Neal and Nicole Scherzinger.

Kandi Burruss' episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.