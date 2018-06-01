“I wrote a couple things down, but pretty much I want to speak from the heart,” he began his off-the-cuff remarks at twin Drew and new sister-in-law Linda Phan’s Italian nuptials , which took place among 300 guests in Puglia, and will be featured in the TLC special Linda and Drew Say I Do, airing Saturday, June 2.

“Of the billions of people in the world, how did you find this person who jives so well with you? Because you really jive with each other,” the Property Brother‘s star asks sounding his ever-confident self.

But as he continues, things take an emotional turn almost immediately: “I have not been so fortunate in love, however,” he says, his voice cracking. He manages to get out, “I love the fact that you found each other,” while wiping away tears.

“You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt,” he adds, before letting out a sigh and covering his eyes.