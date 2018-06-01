WATCH: Jonathan Scott Breaks Down in Tears During Best Man Speech at Twin Drew's Wedding

Mackenzie Schmidt
June 01, 2018 03:32 PM
Jonathan Scott’s recent heartbreak took its toll during an emotional best man speech at his brother Drew’s recent wedding.
“I wrote a couple things down, but pretty much I want to speak from the heart,” he began his off-the-cuff remarks at twin Drew and new sister-in-law Linda Phan’s Italian nuptials, which took place among 300 guests in Puglia, and will be featured in the TLC special Linda and Drew Say I Do, airing Saturday, June 2. 
“Of the billions of people in the world, how did you find this person who jives so well with you? Because you really jive with each other,” the Property Brother‘s star asks sounding his ever-confident self.
But as he continues, things take an emotional turn almost immediately: “I have not been so fortunate in love, however,” he says, his voice cracking. He manages to get out, “I love the fact that you found each other,” while wiping away tears.
“You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt,” he adds, before letting out a sigh and covering his eyes.
Dennys ilic

Jonathan, 40, split from longtime girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, 29, in April, a representative for the Scotts confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the end of the relationship, which began at a charity gala in 2015. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

WATCH THIS: Drew Scott and Linda Phan Exchanged Vows in Italy and PEOPLE Was There

The breakup wasn’t his first serious heartbreak, either. The TV contractor was married once before, after a whirlwind romance in 2007. Sadly, the union wasn’t meant to be and the couple divorced after just two years.

Jonathan, who has said he’s “the emotional one” among the Scott siblings, previously admitted to PEOPLE that he was “crying the whole time” during the day’s events, which included an outdoor ceremony, followed by a reception with a massive cake and choreographed dance number.

He decided not to plan his speech (he shared best man duties with the twins’ older brother, J.D.) ahead of time, noting, “I knew I wouldn’t be able to get 10 words in without sobbing like an idiot.”

Jim Wright

RELATED: Newly Single Property Brothers Star Jonathan Scott’s History of Troubled Relationships

Despite his raw emotions at the reception, he tells PEOPLE, “The special bond [Drew and Linda] have has given me hope.” Adding, “There is such profound love and respect between the two of them. They really do make each other better people. And to see that bond now made official after, I believe, eight years, it just feels right.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do airs June 2 at 9/8c on TLC. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now