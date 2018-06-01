Jonathan, 40, split from longtime girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, 29, in April, a representative for the Scotts confirmed to PEOPLE.
“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the end of the relationship, which began at a charity gala in 2015. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”
The breakup wasn’t his first serious heartbreak, either. The TV contractor was married once before, after a whirlwind romance in 2007. Sadly, the union wasn’t meant to be and the couple divorced after just two years.
Jonathan, who has said he’s “the emotional one” among the Scott siblings, previously admitted to PEOPLE that he was “crying the whole time” during the day’s events, which included an outdoor ceremony, followed by a reception with a massive cake and choreographed dance number.
He decided not to plan his speech (he shared best man duties with the twins’ older brother, J.D.) ahead of time, noting, “I knew I wouldn’t be able to get 10 words in without sobbing like an idiot.”
Despite his raw emotions at the reception, he tells PEOPLE, “The special bond [Drew and Linda] have has given me hope.” Adding, “There is such profound love and respect between the two of them. They really do make each other better people. And to see that bond now made official after, I believe, eight years, it just feels right.”
