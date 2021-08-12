WATCH: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Surprises His Longtime Friend with a Farmhouse Makeover

The Modern Family alum is the latest star to give back to his longtime friend on CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is proving that he's got more skills under his belt than just acting.

The 45-year-old actor is the latest celebrity to get down and dirty on the CBS home makeover show Secret Celebrity Renovation. Ferguson teamed up with contractors and designers to completely reimagine the dilapidated family farmhouse of his longtime friend, Kevin Doubin.

To show his appreciation to Doubin for supporting him throughout his early days as a struggling actor, Ferguson traveled to the small town of Dobbin, Texas to take on the hefty surprise renovation.

Though Ferguson's episode airs Friday, Aug. 13 on CBS, PEOPLE got a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes action. In the exclusive clip above, the Modern Family star jumped right into the nitty gritty with the help of the show's contractor, Jason Cameron.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Secret Celebrity Renovatio Credit: Bret Hartman/CBS

"You guys, I just found this tool so I'm just going to—," Ferguson began as he started demolition, drilling into the ground while wearing all his safety gloves and goggles.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Secret Celebrity Renovatio Credit: Bret Hartman/CBS

"You're doing alright, man," Cameron quipped as he entered the room and added, "You got the right idea!"

However, the renovation process wasn't always smooth sailing. While the actor was working on the home's kitchen, he ran into some difficulty that not even the contractors could handle easily. "The tile in the kitchen, we need to completely rip up all that flooring. Jason assured me that this would be easy. Um...it's not," Ferguson said.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Secret Celebrity Renovatio Credit: Bret Hartman/CBS

"You picked the hardest tile to start on!" Cameron told the actor as they both struggled with the task and laughed. Ultimately the job got done and Ferguson joked, "And people thought I could just play a gay dad on TV," as he celebrated his handiwork.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Secret Celebrity Renovatio Credit: Bret Hartman/CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation, which is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities as they give back to the people who've helped them get to where they are today through home improvement projects.