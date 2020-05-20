WATCH: Jennifer Garner Dances Around Her Laundry Room In Homemade Music Video Featuring Her Cat

Jennifer Garner is one productive mama. The actress proved she can produce, direct and star in a homemade music video while drinking wine and doing her family’s laundry.

The mother of three, 48, recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious video (below) of herself dancing around her laundry room to the song "Think About Things" by Icelandic singer Daði Freyr Pétursson and his band Gagnamagnið.

The video starts with Garner sorting, smelling and folding a hefty amount of laundry, and bouncing to the music when the beat kicks in. She moves around the room for some quick cuts — even mixing up her wardrobe with some protective face masks — and standing on the counter, laundry basket in hand.

We see her bobbing in front of a spinning washing machine, lying in a pile of folded laundry, dancing with her cat (who ends up breaking free and taking a tumble), holding toilet paper and other bathroom essentials, and finally, dressing up in embroidered pajamas with a glass of red wine.

While Garner looks exhausted for most of the video, she beams when she finally gets the wine in hand — taking big gulps and dancing around with her hands in the air.

“I don’t know why I thought you needed this. 🤷🏻‍♀️🧺 🍷 🐈 👵🏼🙈😬♥️,” she captioned the post, which has since been viewed almost 4.2 million times.

Some of Garner’s famous friends chimed in with their approval in the comments, giving the star lots of love for the impromptu jam session.

“U make me smile,” wrote Ariana Grande.

While Reese Witherspoon said, “I definitely needed this today 💯.”

“Oh my god you are funny,” Gwyneth Paltrow added.

Many commenters also showed their appreciation for Garner’s cat — whose hilarious fall to freedom certainly made it the star of the show. “Your cat is gonna need some of that wine,” the Mindy Project’s Fortune Feimster joked. “The cat part!!! 🤣🤣🙌🏻,” added Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

In addition to providing the internet with some comedic relief, Garner has been doing her part to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

She is co-launching the #savewithstories initiative to support Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, and has been showcasing videos of her Instagram followers’ talents. Amid the crisis, she has been impressed with “how quickly we all adjusted in a way,” last year’s Beautiful Issue cover star told PEOPLE last month.

But the actress still looks forward to “seeing my kids hug their friends,” she says of son Samuel, 8, plus daughters Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14: “I have a deep need to see my girlfriends, but I can’t wait to see my kids have a big, old germy sleepover and just be kids.”

She’s also using their time at home to teach her children the basics when it comes to cleaning. “When I was coming up through the ranks, I scrubbed bathrooms in theaters from one side of this country to the other,” Garner recalls. “I always somehow ended up on bathroom-scrubbing duty.”