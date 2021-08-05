PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, which premieres on September 6

WATCH: Jasmine Roth Takes on Even More Disastrous Homes in Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House

Sometimes, you just need to bring in a professional. And if you're lucky, that professional is Jasmine Roth.

That's the premise of her hit HGTV show, Help! I Wrecked My House, which follows the designer, 36, as she steps in to help rescue home improvement projects gone wrong. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Season 2 will premiere on September 6. (Get a sneak peek in the clip above!)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves, just to save a few bucks. Some get it right, while others, they just don't," Roth, who also stars in HGTV's Hidden Potential, explains in the clip. "That's when they call me."

In the first episode of the new season, Roth is brought in to assist a family who tried to do a dream renovation all on their own — with no plans, no professionals, and not enough time on their hands. After what they thought would be a weeks-long reno turned into months of having their home down to the studs — and the family living out of their suitcases at their in-laws' — Roth comes in to help turn things around.

HGTV’s Help! I Wrecked My House Credit: HGTV

"Homeowners are drowning in these unfinished projects and it doesn't seem like there's any end in sight, " Roth says. "The only way that they can move forward at this point is to throw in the towel and to bring in a professional, so that's where I come in."

New episodes of the new season will premiere on Mondays on HGTV and Discovery+, and the premiere will air Monday, September 6, at 9 pm on HGTV.

HGTV’s Help! I Wrecked My House Credit: HGTV

The first season of Help! I Wrecked My House was filmed while Roth was still pregnant with daughter Hazel Lynn Roth — whom she and husband Brett welcomed in April 2020. Now, Roth is managing life as a new mom with several big projects going on behind the scenes over the past year, including selling and moving into a home, renovating her new backyard, working on multiple HGTV projects (you may have caught her on Rock the Block and A Very Brady Renovation) and writing her first book.

HGTV’s Help! I Wrecked My House Credit: HGTV

The book, House Story, also debuts in September (on September 28), and gives readers a rare peek behind the HGTV curtain as well as tips for creating a TV-worthy space of their own, no matter their budget — and the pages are filled with stunning photographs from Roth's own various homes. For more on the project, check out PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Roth.