WATCH: Hoarders Returns for Season 12 with Shocking New Stories: ‘I’m Hiding Something’

Hoarders is returning to A&E for a 12th season, and they're tackling new projects you're going to have to see to believe.

The new season of the popular reality show — which takes viewers inside the lives of people who suffer from compulsive hoarding disorder and are unable to part with any of their material possessions — will premiere on Monday night, and tell the story of a man named Eric from Rydal, Georgia.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, above, viewers will meet the retired journalist, flight attendant and electronic technician and step inside the confines of his home. Eric knows it's "in chaotic condition" but says his disorder leaves him unable to do anything about it.

Before you even enter the house, Eric says, you can tell it's in a state of disarray.

"My porch is filled with stuff it doesn't need to be filled with. It's covered up with a tarp which is unsightly," he begins. "It just means I'm hiding something that I don't want you to see."

Upon entering the front door, he continues, "you're hit with unopened boxes of things I've bought that I can't even open yet."

The rest of the house is no better: piles of shoes tumble down the stairs, dishes swarm the sink and a library full of books he's collected is inaccessible due to dozens of empty boxes which fill every inch of the room.

Eric isn't even able to lie in his bed, he says, "because it's got clothes in it and boxes on top of the mattress."

Throughout Eric's episode, as well as the eight others this season, psychologists Dr. Robin Zasio and Dr. David Tolin work with clean up experts Matt Paxton, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger and new expert Brandon Bronaugh to help each hoarder deal with their disorder and get their lives, homes and relationships back on track.

The experts aim to not only clean up the properties, the network notes, but also address the underlying issues that made them begin hoarding in the first place.

Each of the eight new episodes is two hours long and follows a different case.