WATCH: HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier’s Daughter Helen, 2, Adorably Weighs In on Parents' Design

Helen Napier is already a home renovation expert in the making — and she’s only two years old!

In a clip from Monday night’s upcoming episode of Home Town, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the toddler is seen in full-on cute mode as she helps out her parents, HGTV stars Ben and Erin, as they work on staging a home they’ve been remodeling in their home town of Laurel, Mississippi.

“You’ve got a helper!” Ben exclaims when he finds Erin, 34, and Helen hanging out on the front porch of the house. He brings a porch chair over and says hello to his daughter, followed by his brother Jesse.

“Helen, what do you think? It’s pretty isn’t it?” Erin asks.

RELATED: Home Town’s Erin Napier Makes Emotional Plea Against ‘Cruel’ Instagram Commenters

“I like that chair,” the toddler says slowly, pointing to the seat behind her.

“I like it too, baby,” her mom replies.

Image zoom Courtesy Ben and Erin Napier

RELATED VIDEO: HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Reveal the ‘Serious’ Reason They Had to Pause a Home Renovation

Ben and Erin welcomed their first child in January 2018. The renovation stars announced Helen’s arrival on Instagram at the time, sharing four photos of the newborn from the hospital — including a picture of Helen’s little hand as well as special moments with each of her parents.

The Mississippi residents found out that they were expecting on Mother’s Day in 2017, revealing the news in October of that year. They knew all along that they would name their daugther Helen, after her maternal great-grandmother.

“She’s a girl and we will name her after my grandmother,” Erin wrote on her blog when they announced the pregnancy. “My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind.”

Image zoom

She added, “I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

As she has grows, Helen has become a regular on Home Town, and has plenty of cute cameos in this current season, their fourth.

Watch Season 4 of Home Town Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV.