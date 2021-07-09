WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Renovates the Home of Her 'Guardian Angel' Assistant on Celebrity IOU

“Kevin has been an incredible constant in my life, and I trust him with everything,” said Gwyneth Paltrow about her friend and assistant of 10 years

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving back to her assistant Kevin — who has been her friend, supporter, protector and guardian angel wrapped into one for more than a decade.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the actress, 48, teamed up with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott, both 43, to transform Kevin's newly purchased Southern California condo before he moves in as a massive thank you gift. Paltrow says her longtime friend is "always taking care of other people" and she wanted to do something special for someone who is "an incredible constant in my life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paltrow channeled Kevin's 10 years of support into a stunning home overhaul, giving her longtime friend an updated kitchen, living area and loft space.

"Words truly cannot express how much I love Kevin," she said. "He's my family. He has done so much for me over the past decade-plus and I just am so excited to be able to do something for him."

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrity IOU Credit: HGTV

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrity IOU Credit: HGTV

But the heavy lifting of home renovation proved to be a bit of a challenge for the star.

During demolition, Paltrow let out several shrieks before her nerves eased up. The Academy Award winner quickly turned into a sledgehammer pro, getting involved in breaking through walls and ripping out fixtures. Alongside the Property Brothers stars, she helped out with the demolition of the kitchen, re-plastering the fireplace and installing a new iron staircase railing.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrity IOU Credit: HGTV

Now in its second season, Celebrity IOU gives stars a chance to show their gratitude for someone who helped shape their life or career by getting their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with a complete redesign of their beloved space with help from the Scott twins.

"It's amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there," Jonathan, 43, previously told PEOPLE.