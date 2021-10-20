The Flip or Flop Atlanta hosts are offering three teams of experienced house flippers a chance to win $100,000 and a place on their team

Get a First Look at HGTV Stars Anita and Ken Corsini's New Competition Series, Flipping Showdown

Anita and Ken Corsini are stepping it up on a new reality competition series with high stakes, plenty of drama and a potentially massive payoff.

The stars of HGTV's Flip or Flop Atlanta will host Flipping Showdown, premiering November 17, which puts three teams of experienced flippers in a head-to-head renovation competition to see who can make the biggest profit on a series of home renos. The prize? A cool $100,000 cash and a chance to join the Corsini's company and start their own flipping franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The price tags and the stars' own investment for the series are huge, even by HGTV standards.

The Corsinis are spending two million dollars of their own money to purchase the nine houses that the teams will be rehabbing throughout the six episodes. And the overhauls themselves are hefty. A release from HGTV notes the budgets are "sometimes surpassing $90,000" per project.

ken corsini, anita corsini Credit: HGTV

As fans of the Flip or Flop franchise know, the timelines and budgets will be tight — and something will go wrong.

"This is the ultimate job interview," Anita says in a release.

Adds Ken, "We want these competitors to fight hard for the chance to join our successful business, and we need to make sure they have what it takes to be a part of our brand that we worked so hard to build."

In the exclusive first look, above, meet the three teams of competitors: Colin and Christina Beck of Cincinnati, Michael and Amy Gomez of Nashville, and brothers Cam Griffith and Chris Carter from Pensacola, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

ken corsini, anita corsini Credit: HGTV

And these aren't first-time flippers. They're all experienced in real estate and renovation, meaning they know how to handle the stress when things go awry, make it work when plans change, and hopefully, bring in top dollar for their efforts.