WATCH: Fredrik Eklund Clashes with Million Dollar Listing LA Agents in Season 13 Trailer
After becoming bi-coastal, Eklund joins the agents of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and attempts to sell Dolph Lundgren's home in the first trailer for season 13
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back, and one new addition to the team is shaking things up.
Fredrik Eklund adjusts to bi-coastal life and a whole new housing market in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at season 13 of MDLLA.
Eklund, who recently became the first full-time cast member on both MDLLA and MDLNY, strives to break records while butting heads with the LA agents. But when he ends up working for his childhood hero Dolph Lundgren, Eklund learns that the West Coast is a whole different ballgame.
"I filmed both shows, New York and LA, and it wasn't easy but I'm so grateful to be able to let the cameras in on the good, bad and ugly of working bicoastal and ruffle feathers of brokers everywhere," Eklund previously told PEOPLE.
In the trailer, above, the New York transplant, 44, has it out with co-star Josh Altman, 42, who tells Eklund in one heated exchange, "It was embarrassing for me to try to stand up for you."
To which the MDLNY star responds, "I think you think it's bull---- that I'm getting any kind of recognition."
The new season also sees Altman entering a turf war over a $25 million-dollar cliffside listing in Orange County.
While listing his own Beverly Hills Flats home, Josh Flagg takes on Suzanne Somers' 28-acre compound in Palm Springs, which sold for $8.5 million in May.
Tracy Tutor deals with her toughest client yet, while listing her little sister's $30 million-dollar Holmby Hills estate, in addition to searching for a home for her own family.
Meanwhile, James Harris and David Parnes have to break a few rules in their mission to dominate the Bel Air housing market and expand into Hancock Park.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Angelenos to spend more time at home, the entire cast has their work cut out for them, with more people buying and selling homes.
The 90-minute season 13 premiere of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursday, September 2 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.
