WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Act — and Sing! — in Trailer for HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'

Love It or List It star Hilary Farr will also act in HGTV's Designing Christmas

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 10:00 AM

A first look at HGTV's Christmas movies has arrived!

On Nov. 11, the network is releasing two scripted holiday films — and each one includes fan-favorite stars, like Erin and Ben Napier and Hilary Farr. In the trailer above, PEOPLE exclusively shares a first look at the Home Town couple's acting chops in a sneak peek of A Christmas Open House.

The movie is filled with cheery scenes, romance and, of course, the Napiers fulfilling home design dreams. In the trailer, Melissa (Katie Stevens) and David (Victor Rasuk) play childhood sweethearts who work together to help sell Melissa's mom's home.

After flirty scenes of the couple renovating an outdated kitchen and draping a Christmas tree with ornaments, the trailer then focuses on Erin and Ben, who play woodworker Henry and artist Sarah. Much like on their HGTV show, the fictionalized version of the couple unveils a project for Melissa and David's remodel.

"Let's go show them what we've been working on," Erin says as they lead the pair through what appears to be Ben's real-life woodshop. Ben cheekily responds, "What have we been working on?"

David (Victor Rasuk), Sarah (Erin Napier) and Henry (Ben Napier) sing together in the discovery+ holiday movie, A Christmas Open House.
HGTV/DISCOVERY+

Perhaps the most unexpected scene fans get a glimpse of is Erin and Ben taking the stage at a "Holiday Open Mic." In the trailer, Ben wears a Santa hat, while Erin strums a guitar as the pair both sing alongside Rasuk.

This too was a natural fit for Erin at least, who was an aspiring musician in college and played open mics. She even once performed "Amazing Grace" on an episode of Home Town.

Love It or List It's Hilary Farr also brings some impressive acting skills to a second HGTV seasonal movie, Designing Christmas. Throughout the feature, Farr plays Freddy, a mentor to protagonist Stella (Jessica Szohr). Stella hosts a home renovation show with Pablo (Marco Grazzini) and clearly has feelings for her coworker, but is already engaged to another man. She confides in Farr for work and life advice.

In the preview above, Farr says she's proud of Stella, to which the main character responds, "Well I have the best teacher there is." With the same spunk she brings to her long-running unscripted series, Farr quips, "Well actually, yes you do."

Frederica “Freddy” Greene (Hilary Farr) provides feedback and advice in the discovery+ holiday movie, Designing Christmas
HGTV/ DISCOVERY+

The trailer is packed with romantic and flirty scenes. While sitting on the floor by a lit Christmas tree, Stella and Pablo share a steamy kiss. Of course, she reports back to Farr's character. Throughout the spot, the real-life home expert has several gems of wisdom, telling Stella, "Come on, listen to your heart," when she's feeling conflicted.

Along with the HGTV films, Food Network will also be premiering two new movies called, One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, which include cameos from Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. The network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas starring Ree Drummondlast year.

The new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.

Related Articles
erin napier, ben napier
Get a First Look at Erin and Ben Napier's HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman, Ben and Erin Napier
Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and More Make Acting Debut in Food Network and HGTV's Holiday Movies — Get the First Look!
Food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) and restaurant entrepreneur Alexandra Grandfield arrive at the Haven in the discovery+ holiday feature, One Delicious Christmas.
Bobby Flay Plays a Restaurant Critic in Food Network's 'One Delicious Christmas' —See the Trailer
erin napier, ben napier
Erin and Ben Napier to Make Their Acting Debut in HGTV Christmas Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
Ben Napier Shares BTS Photos From Acting Debut
Ben Napier Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Set of HGTV Christmas Movie with Wife Erin
[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
UPtv's holiday movie slate
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'
Ben Napier Brings Holiday Cheer as Santa Claus in Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop Trailer — WATCH
WATCH: Ben Napier Delivers Christmas Cheer as Santa Claus in 'Home Town' Holiday Special'' Trailer
Ben Napier Starts New Health Journey in Home Town Preview: 'My New Lifestyle'
WATCH: 'Home Town'' s Ben Napier Is Getting Healthy for His Daughters: 'This Is My New Lifestyle'
My Lottery Dream Home
Here Is All of the Original Holiday Programming Coming to HGTV This Season
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
The HGTV Home Collection with National Tree Company
Launches We Love! HGTV Releases Its First Holiday Decor Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house
Santa's Helpers! See Celeb Kids and Their Parents Show Off Their Christmas Trees