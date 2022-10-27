A first look at HGTV's Christmas movies has arrived!

On Nov. 11, the network is releasing two scripted holiday films — and each one includes fan-favorite stars, like Erin and Ben Napier and Hilary Farr. In the trailer above, PEOPLE exclusively shares a first look at the Home Town couple's acting chops in a sneak peek of A Christmas Open House.

The movie is filled with cheery scenes, romance and, of course, the Napiers fulfilling home design dreams. In the trailer, Melissa (Katie Stevens) and David (Victor Rasuk) play childhood sweethearts who work together to help sell Melissa's mom's home.

After flirty scenes of the couple renovating an outdated kitchen and draping a Christmas tree with ornaments, the trailer then focuses on Erin and Ben, who play woodworker Henry and artist Sarah. Much like on their HGTV show, the fictionalized version of the couple unveils a project for Melissa and David's remodel.

"Let's go show them what we've been working on," Erin says as they lead the pair through what appears to be Ben's real-life woodshop. Ben cheekily responds, "What have we been working on?"

HGTV/DISCOVERY+

Perhaps the most unexpected scene fans get a glimpse of is Erin and Ben taking the stage at a "Holiday Open Mic." In the trailer, Ben wears a Santa hat, while Erin strums a guitar as the pair both sing alongside Rasuk.

This too was a natural fit for Erin at least, who was an aspiring musician in college and played open mics. She even once performed "Amazing Grace" on an episode of Home Town.

Love It or List It's Hilary Farr also brings some impressive acting skills to a second HGTV seasonal movie, Designing Christmas. Throughout the feature, Farr plays Freddy, a mentor to protagonist Stella (Jessica Szohr). Stella hosts a home renovation show with Pablo (Marco Grazzini) and clearly has feelings for her coworker, but is already engaged to another man. She confides in Farr for work and life advice.

In the preview above, Farr says she's proud of Stella, to which the main character responds, "Well I have the best teacher there is." With the same spunk she brings to her long-running unscripted series, Farr quips, "Well actually, yes you do."

HGTV/ DISCOVERY+

The trailer is packed with romantic and flirty scenes. While sitting on the floor by a lit Christmas tree, Stella and Pablo share a steamy kiss. Of course, she reports back to Farr's character. Throughout the spot, the real-life home expert has several gems of wisdom, telling Stella, "Come on, listen to your heart," when she's feeling conflicted.

Along with the HGTV films, Food Network will also be premiering two new movies called, One Delicious Christmas and A Gingerbread Christmas, which include cameos from Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. The network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas — starring Ree Drummond — last year.

The new holiday movies stream on discovery+ beginning on Nov. 11.