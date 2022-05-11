WATCH: Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow Reprise 'Smelly Cat' in Sneak Peek of Friends Star's HGTV Debut

On Monday's new episode of Celebrity IOU, Kudrow surprises her deserving cousin with a home makeover with help from the Property Brothers

Drew Scott and Lisa Kudrow are playing the hits on the next episode of Celebrity IOU!

In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode (above), which airs Monday on HGTV, the Property Brothers star, 44, surprises the Friends alum, 58, with a rendition of the popular song "Smelly Cat" from the hit NBC sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before he could even begin the lyrics, Kudrow instantly recognizes the tune he's strumming on an acoustic guitar. "Oh, you're playing 'Smelly Cat!'" she exclaims as Drew begins to sing with his twin brother and co-star Jonathan looking on.

Kudrow then begins to clap and says with a smile, "Very good!" before picking up a second guitar to join him.

Lisa Kudrow, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the home of Lisa's cousin Thea Mann, as seen on Celebrity IOU. Credit: HGTV

"I don't mind when people make Friends references, but I don't remember most of it," Kudrow admits in a separate on-camera interview.

"If you don't want to play, but you want to join in for some vocals — do you know the words?" Jonathan asks the Space Force actress, who replies, "Yes, I know the words!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Lisa Kudrow, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, demo the home of Lisa's cousin Thea Mann, as seen on Celebrity IOU. Credit: HGTV

Jonathan teases Drew in the brothers' own confessional video, revealing that his brother will "rehearse and practice everything" in front of the mirror, which Drew doesn't deny.

The duet doesn't get off the smoothest start as Drew attempts to harmonize, which he admits he needs to "work on" moving forward. "You just threw me so off!" Kudrow quips.

Drew also took some heat from Jonathan, who playfully shouts, "You're out of the band, Drew!"

On Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU, the twins show Kudrow the renovation ropes as she looks to surprise her cousin and best friend Thea with a special condo renovation. Thea rescues and adopts abused and older animals.

"Thea is my cousin but feels like my soul sister," Kudrow said in a press release about the episode. "She doesn't really ask for help — ever. And I know she needs a pet-friendly place, so this is just the best thing ever, because Thea means a lot to me."

"Being able to do this for Thea means everything and it will be perfect for her and her fur family," she added. "It will absolutely change her life."

WATCH THIS: The Property Brothers Embark on a New Season of Celebrity IOU With Some Surprise Celeb Guests