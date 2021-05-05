Drew Scott Tearfully Recalls Jonathan's Heartbreaking Best Man Speech: I Wanted 'Him to Find Someone'

Drew Scott and Linda Phan celebrated their three year anniversary on Tuesday with an emotional YouTube video in which they watched their wedding video for the first time

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan recently watched their wedding video for the first time in honor of their third anniversary, and it brought up one memory from Drew's twin Jonathan's best man speech at the reception that left them both teary-eyed.

In a special YouTube video shared Tuesday, above, which films Drew, 43, and Phan, 36, as they watch the video from their 2018 Italy wedding for the first time, the couple were reminded of a few sweet moments from before, during and after the ceremony. They became especially choked up when they saw footage from the reception, when his twin brother and Property Brothers costar Jonathan stepped up to make a speech.

Jonathan paid tribute to the pair's longtime love: "Though Drew and I look very much alike on the outside, we're two very different people on the inside," he began the speech. "He's that guy that will just introduce himself to anybody, and man am I happy that he walked up to that stranger at Fashion Week in 2010 and said hello."

"She is the most caring, and genuine and creative woman I think I have ever met," Jonathan continued, before bursting into tears and adding, "I love the fact that you found each other."

In the Youtube video, Drew paused the wedding footage and said to Phan, "I remember — it still gets me choked up. I remember thinking when he was crying during that speech that all I wanted was to see him find somebody to fall in love with, so I'm glad he did."

That someone is actress Zooey Deschanel, whom Jonathan has been dating since August 2019 and has called his "perfect person."

The entire Scott family has given the New Girl star the stamp of approval, which Jonathan confirmed to PEOPLE in January 2020: "It's very, very important for me that the person I'm in love with also gets the approval of my whole family," he shared. "Absolutely everybody has clicked with Zooey."

Jonathan had gone to his brother's wedding — which took place in May 2018 — solo, having split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov just over a month before. Shortly after the couple split, Kuznetsov began seeing someone else and got engaged eight months later.

Prior to Kuznetsov, Jonathan had been married in Las Vegas after a quick courtship to an airline-crew scheduler in 2007, but after a tumultuous couple years, the pair went their separate ways.

Finally getting lucky in love, Jonathan met Zooey while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in the summer of 2019, and both say they instantly clicked. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in September and have been inseparable ever since.

Last week, Deschanel took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honor of her boyfriend's 43rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," Deschanel joked alongside a photo of Jonathan smiling across the table from her at a restaurant.