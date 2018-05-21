Drew Scott and Linda Phan tied the knot — and shared every magical moment with PEOPLE!

The Property Brothers star and his new bride, the Global creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment, said their I dos in front of 300 people at the La Piazza del Borgo in the Puglia region of Italy on Saturday, May 12.

Denny's Ilic

The pair, who met eight years ago at a Toronto fashion show, personalized every element of their celebration, including a goofy heist-inspired bachelor party, gorgeous welcome celebration, intimate rehearsal dinner, and a totally over-the-top choreographed first dance.

Friends and family, including Drew’s twin and co-star Jonathan (who gave a tear jerker best man speech), traveled from all over the world to attend the nuptials.

“We are still floating on clouds,” the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Denny's Ilic

For more details watch the full episode of People Weddings: Drew Scott and Linda Phan, above, and pick up the issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now.