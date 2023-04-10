WATCH: Drew Barrymore's Home Security Alarm Goes Off While She's in the Bath: 'Absolute Stress and Duress'

Drew Barrymore is making the most out of an unexpected situation.

The Drew Barrymore Show star, 48, documented her stressful morning routine on Monday after her Manhattan apartment's security alarm malfunctioned and interrupted what was supposed to be a relaxing bath.

"You cannot make this stuff up," Barrymore says as the alarm sounds loudly in the background in her Instagram Reel. "I was so excited. I was finally shaving after three months but the house alarm is going off."

She then stands in her towel, with shaving cream still on her armpits, as she shakes her head at the annoying ringing playing throughout the house.

After the alarm gets fixed, the actress pans over her bathtub and says, "Well, that bath is just over. I did get to shave though — under absolute stress and duress and panic — but I got it done. So joke's on you, house alarm."

Despite the unexpected disturbance, Barrymore remained positive in the caption: "You can not make this stuff up! Just a moment that I will not let get the best of me… I'll laugh instead."

When her house alarm isn't malfunctioning, the Beautiful by Drew founder also enjoys kicking off the morning by spending some time with her seven pets.

"I love seeing animals first thing in the morning," Barrymore told PEOPLE exclusively during the launch of her partnership with Tidy Cats on Friday. "I love it when they sleep on the bed with me. I'm all over them. I never get bored. I just love affection."

Along with sharing her home with four cats, the actress is also a pet parent to two dogs and a bearded dragon named Jeremy. She revealed that while she loves all animals, cats have always held a special place in her heart.

"The first pets I ever got for myself were two rescue cats from the shelter when I was a teenager and living on my own. I wanted to create more of a homey environment. And I could not have loved them more," she said.

She adds that her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 — whom she shares with ex Will Kopleman — helped pick out their four cats who are "all rescues."

Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore with their daughters. Drew Barrymore/Instagram

In a March interview with PEOPLE, Barrymore opened up about her daughters' advanced movie taste complete with the classics — some of which even feature their movie star mom.

"They call them 'mom movies,' and I definitely didn't force them on them. They've discovered them on their own," the actress explained to PEOPLE. "They know how to navigate iTunes, and then they would watch them, and if they really like them, as all kids do, they watch it over and over and then they move on to the next thing."

Of their favorite "mom movies," Barrymore's daughters were really into Ever After and 50 First Dates for a while, she says, adding that, "The whole, 'I don't let my kids watch television' was never me as a parent."

She continues: "We love to watch movies. Olive has watched Everything Everywhere All At Once many times."