Watch: Christina and Josh Hall and her Kids Attempt Goat Yoga and Get a Few Surprises

Christina Hall is trying new things with her blended family on the season premiere of Christina on the Coast.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared with PEOPLE, Christina, her husband Josh and her two older kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, do yoga with some furry visitors.

"Welcome to goat yoga, are you ready to do this?," yoga instructor Lisa Ashton asks the family in the clip above.

As she instructs the group in their first pose, she tells them to "keep their knees nice and wide" and their "tummies tight" in preparation for the goats, which are then unleashed.

The goats jump on each family member's back and walk through their legs as they pose with their legs apart. In one hilarious shot, a goat even poops on Josh's back and he has to shake it off.

Christina needs the centering practice — and the unexpected laugh— on the new season of her solo series as she works to balance renovation projects with her family life.

In the premiere, she and her friend and project manager James Bender tackle a renovation for a couple in Huntington Beach, Calif. who've faced some personal hardships before, and even during, the makeover.

This season is the first in which viewers meet her now-husband. Christina had a whirlwind romance with Josh that began in the spring of 2021. They went public with their romance that July and announced in September they were engaged on Instagram along with a trio of photos including one showing off her ring.

While PEOPLE confirmed they had already officially tied the knot, the couple celebrated their marriage in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony over Labor Day weekend this year, with friends and family in attendance.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she captioned a photo on Instagram from the big day. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."