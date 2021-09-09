WATCH: Christina Haack Tells BFF She Is Selling Home She Shared with Ant Anstead: 'A Fresh Start'

“It’s a beautiful home and a new family is going to come in here and create wonderful memories,” the HGTV star says in an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast

In the spring, Christina Haack decided to put the Newport Beach, Calif. home she shared with her ex Ant Anstead on the market, almost eight months after they split in September 2020. Now, on the season finale of Christina on the Coast, the designer is revealing what went into the difficult decision.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode, the HGTV star and mom of three, 38, fills her publicist and best friend, Cassie Zebisch, in on her real estate plans.

"I'm going to list this house next week," Haack tells Zebisch in the clip, above, as the duo hangs out in the kitchen of the property. Zebisch, also 38, is shocked, but Haack explains, it's become essential for her to move on from her second marriage.

"I was trying to redo things and I built the bar and I had plans to change the wine cellar and add a cabana in the backyard, to make it my own space but it's just . . . I need a fresh start," Haack explains.

The decision to sell may have been an emotionally motivated one, but it was also a smart financial choice.

"Honestly, the prices are high right now. I've been getting these like off-market offers and they're very hard to pass up. I can make a good profit on this house enough so that I can transfer equity," Haack says. "It'd be nice to go to the coast and get that infinite ocean out there. I mean, we live in Newport, might as well have the view."

"I understand why you want a fresh start. But I know you're gonna miss this house a lot," Zebisch tells Haack.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom suburban home was the first Haack and Anstead— who share son Hudson London, 2 — purchased together for their blended family. (Haack also shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 6, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead has daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 15, with his ex-wife in the U.K.). The home was also the setting for their surprise "winter wonderland" backyard wedding in December 2018.

"It's a beautiful home and a new family is going to come in here and create wonderful memories. It's just time to start over," Haack tells Zebisch to end the clip.

Haack listed the 4,804-square-foot home in April for $6 million. It officially sold for $5.35 million in June. After purchasing a new residence with views over the ocean, she and the kids moved out of the old house in July.

Anstead, 42, told PEOPLE in June that he supported his ex's decision to sell — especially given the history the home held for them.

"I'm really happy for her," the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star said. "I think it's the right decision. That home has memories."

"It was a home that we got together, renovated together. And I physically did a lot of hands-on work on it. I mean, the stairs, the wine rack, the light fixtures above the bed, the 'love' sign … all those personal touches I did," he said.

