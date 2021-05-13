WATCH: Christina Haack Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa and Grabs the Camera While Filming Flip or Flop
The friendly exes have continued to film their hit HGTV show together since finalizing their divorce in 2018
Christina Haack has no problem poking fun at her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.
In an exclusive clip of Thursday's new episode of Flip or Flop, above, Haack, 37, is seen trying to open a folding table, but struggles to get it to do so on her own.
"What are you doing?" El Moussa, 39, questions Haack, who explains, "I don't know, I'm not an engineer."
Taking the table from her, El Moussa then opens it within a second of getting it in his grasp, as he playfully looks to his ex-wife to show her how easy the feat was.
But, fortune isn't fully in El Moussa's favor, as he struggles to get the legs of the table to stand on their own.
Cutting to a scene of the renovation-savvy pair talking to the camera, Haack asks El Moussa, "How come you can't open a folding table? I'm a girl!" before El Moussa responds back, "Who said I can't open a folding table?"
"Uh, our cameraman had to do it for you," Haack quips as viewers see a crew member giving his camera to Haack to hold while he finishes setting up the table for the show's stars.
"It took him one second," Haack tells El Moussa with a laugh, before the father of two jokes, "I was just testing you to see if you could do something."
After the table debacle is solved, Haack and El Moussa get down to business, planning how to reconstruct the kitchen of them they're flipping.
The pair who split after 7 years of marriage in 2016 continue to work together and coparent their two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Haack also shares son Hudson, 1, with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead, from whom she split after less than two years of marriage in September 2020.
El Moussa is currently engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. He popped the question on Catalina Island in California while the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary with a boat trip. While they haven't shared too many details about their upcoming nuptials, they have revealed they'll say "I do" in 2021.
