WATCH: Christina Haack Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa and Grabs the Camera While Filming Flip or Flop

The friendly exes have continued to film their hit HGTV show together since finalizing their divorce in 2018

Christina Haack has no problem poking fun at her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In an exclusive clip of Thursday's new episode of Flip or Flop, above, Haack, 37, is seen trying to open a folding table, but struggles to get it to do so on her own.

"What are you doing?" El Moussa, 39, questions Haack, who explains, "I don't know, I'm not an engineer."

Taking the table from her, El Moussa then opens it within a second of getting it in his grasp, as he playfully looks to his ex-wife to show her how easy the feat was.

But, fortune isn't fully in El Moussa's favor, as he struggles to get the legs of the table to stand on their own.

Flip or Flop Credit: HGTV

Cutting to a scene of the renovation-savvy pair talking to the camera, Haack asks El Moussa, "How come you can't open a folding table? I'm a girl!" before El Moussa responds back, "Who said I can't open a folding table?"

"Uh, our cameraman had to do it for you," Haack quips as viewers see a crew member giving his camera to Haack to hold while he finishes setting up the table for the show's stars.

"It took him one second," Haack tells El Moussa with a laugh, before the father of two jokes, "I was just testing you to see if you could do something."

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa | Credit: Christina Anstead/instagram

After the table debacle is solved, Haack and El Moussa get down to business, planning how to reconstruct the kitchen of them they're flipping.

Christina Anstead Christina Anstead with daughter Taylor and son Brayden | Credit: Christina Anstead/Instagram