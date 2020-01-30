See the Emotional Moment Christina Anstead's Kids Meet Their Baby Brother Hudson for First Time

Christina Anstead built a bigger family — and it’s far from being a fixer upper.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Christina on the Coast, titled “Out with an Original Bathroom,” Christina, 36, welcomes her third child, son Hudson London.

“Ready or not, here he comes,” the HGTV star says in the clip, as her husband Ant Anstead drives to the hospital for delivery. “The eviction’s been served, it’s time to vacate the premises.”

The episode shows fans the arrival of baby Hudson (now 4 months), including the special moment Christina’s older two children — Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa — meet their new baby brother for the first time in the hospital room.

Hudson, born on Sept. 6, is Christina’s first child with Ant, an English television star whom she married in December 2018. Ant is also father to son Archie, 13, and daughter Amelie, 16, with his ex Louise.

“It’s definitely been a big adjustment for all of us having a newborn around again,” says Christina in the clip. “But it’s so nice to be home, and we’re all excited to figure out our new normal with the cutest little British baby.”

Upon welcoming Hudson into the world in September, the mom of three announced the happy news on Instagram.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long,” she wrote, sharing a photo cradling the newborn.

“Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!” Ant announced on social media.

Last summer, Christina told PEOPLE about her excitement about blending her family with Ant’s kin.

“It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together,” Christina said at the time. “All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!”

Ant shared his “golden rule” for merging households when speaking with Entertainment Tonight in October, explaining that “everybody has to be on the same page.”

“Everybody has to be present and pulling in the same direction. That includes Tarek, it includes my ex,” he said at the time. “If everybody wants the same thing, and that has to be kids first. If you prioritize kids first, it actually kind of falls into place and the rest of it makes sense.”

He added: “If you ever make a decision that doesn’t put the kids first, it is the wrong decision.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.