WATCH: Christina Anstead Teases Ant Over Her Pregnancy Mood Swings: 'Do I Ever Complain?'

Christina and Ant Anstead are cooking up the laughs on Thursday’s Christina on the Coast.

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the episode showing the happy couple host a BBQ at their new house for Christina’s clients, producer Michael Pando, his wife Michelle, and their kids.

The Pandos are in the middle of a renovation themselves, so the outing allows the family to take their mind off things for a bit.

It also gives Ant and Christina — who was pregnant with their son Hudson London, now 4 months, at the time — an opportunity to laugh together.

Asked by Michael if she’s been stressed about her pregnancy, Christina turns the question on Ant.

“Do I ever complain? Am I ever moody?” she says. Ant is smart enough not to respond. “Not in a chance am I answering that question,” he jokes.

Image zoom Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

Season 2 of Christina on the Coast premiered earlier this month, and will consist of 13 new episodes.

The show follows Christina, 36, as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family.

Since meeting back in November 2017, Christina and Ant have been inseparable. In the first season of Christina on the Coast, fans got to see the moment Christina and Ant decided to officially move in together, and when the couple walked into their new house for the first time.

They made their relationship official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22, 2018.

Hudson is their first child together. He joins older siblings Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9 — whom Christina shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — and Archie, 13, and Amelie, 16, Ant’s kids from his previous marriage.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET/PT) on HGTV