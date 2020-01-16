WATCH: Christina Anstead Cheers on Husband Ant During His Soccer Game — with Kids in Tow!

Christina Anstead is a proud soccer mom — but she’s not just cheering on her kids!

cheering on her family — including new husband Ant Just when we thought Ant Anstead couldn’t get any more attractive, we find out he’s a super soccer player — or, as he calls it, football!

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of Christina on the Coast, the mother of three is seen supporting her husband, British TV host Ant Anstead, in his “football” match. Christina and her two children, Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9 — whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — watched on from the sidelines, joined by the family’s French bulldog, Cash, and her latest design clients.

At that time, the HGTV star was pregnant with her third child — and first with Ant — Hudson London, who is now four months old. Her client, it just so happens, was pregnant as well, just one week behind Christina.

Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

In the sneak peek, Christina’s parents, Paul and Laurie Haack, also stop by to watch the game, and Christina fills them in on how her pregnancy is going.

“I’m feeling better, I just feel exhausted,” she tells them. “But at least I don’t feel nauseous anymore.”

In last week’s episode of Christina on the Coast, the star gave even more insight into her pregnancy, during a BBQ at her new house. Christina and Ant hosted another set of clients, producer Michael Pando, his wife Michelle, and their kids.

Asked by Michael if she’d been stressed about her pregnancy, Christina turned the question on Ant.

“Do I ever complain? Am I ever moody?” she said. Ant cleverly dodges the query: “Not in a chance am I answering that question,” he joked.

Season 2 of Christina on the Coast premiered earlier this month, and will consist of 13 new episodes. The show follows Christina, 36, as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family.

In the first season, fans got to see the moment Christina and Ant, who met in November 2017, decided to move in together, and when the emotional moment the couple walked into their new house for the first time.

Image zoom Christina Anstead/Instagram

They made things official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22, 2018.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET/PT) on HGTV