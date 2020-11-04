WATCH: Christina Anstead Teases Ex Tarek El Moussa on New Flip or Flop: ‘She’s Just Hating on Me’
The friendly exes joked around while filming their hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are back with the witty banter!
In the exclusive clip of Thursday’s new episode of Flip or Flop, above, the friendly exes take shots at each others’ fashion sense while checking out a lead on a flip house in North Tustin, California.
In the sneak peek, Anstead, 37, walks into the unfinished home, looks at her ex-husband, and cracks up, exclaiming, “What are you wearing? Are you going snowboarding after this?”
“Why are you always making fun of my clothing?” El Moussa shoots back, looking down at his outfit: an army green parka with a faux-fur hood over a black t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers.
“You look like you have a squirrel on your hoodie!” Anstead says with a laugh.
“First of all, this is faux fur. I’m almost a vegan, like 70 percent,” El Moussa retorts. The Flipping 101 star’s fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, follows a vegan diet and El Moussa has adopted much of the lifestyle since they began dating in the summer of 2019.
RELATED: WATCH: Things Get Spicy Between Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa: You ’Almost Killed Me!’
“I went to Paris, and it was cold and I wanted to look fancy,” El Moussa explains in an on-camera interview alongside Anstead, before going in for his own fashion diss: “She’s just hating on me because she’s dressed like a 9-year-old boy and I look like I’m in GQ magazine.”
Anstead, who’s dressed in a cropped, red t-shirt and jeans, nearly falls over laughing at his comment.
The former couple, who share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, have co-hosted the HGTV renovation show since 2013. They split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in January 2018.
El Moussa got engaged to Young, 33, in July after one year of dating, and they are currently designing their dream home in Newport Beach, California, and planning a wedding for summer 2021.
RELATED VIDEO: Christina Anstead Buys a Yacht and Names It ‘Aftermath’ Following Split from Ant Anstead
Anstead, meanwhile, shocked fans in mid-September when she announced her split from her husband of less than two years, Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson London, 1. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina had officially filed for divorce.
Recently, the Christina on the Coast star got nostalgic on social media, reflecting on how she and Tarek got their start on Flip or Flop ahead of the Season 9 premiere on October 15.
RELATED: Christina Anstead Opens Up About ‘Choosing Peace’ Instead of ‘Nonsense’ After Split Announcement
"I can still vividly picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," she recalled. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere but whatever, I’m usually never not down to give something a shot."
Christina added, "Even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride — it’s been a lot of things, (including bug-infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring. 🌪"
Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV.
