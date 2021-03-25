WATCH: Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner Hilariously Try to Write a Jingle for New Cleaning Line

The celebrity business partners behind Safely, which launches Thursday, received some help from a special guest in their musical venture

Every good product needs a catchy jingle — just ask Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner!

In a new video, above, promoting their recently-announced home cleaning and self-care product line, Safely, which launches on Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, and the Cravings cookbook author, 35, came together to attempt to write a jingle to represent the brand — and the results were downright hilarious.

The pair take a seat behind a piano as they try to brainstorm a hit, with Jenner on the keys and both singing decidedly off-key. "Honestly all we have to do is rhyme," Teigen says. But they quickly start bickering over what notes they need to be hitting and whether their lyrics really make sense.

Chrissy Tiegen , Kris Jenner Image zoom Credit: Mike Rosenthal

"Ooh, we should have a rap break!" Teigen says excitedly at one point, to which Jenner — whose family has had ties to several famous rappers — replies, "Don't look at me."

Teigen then asks: "Can we ask Travis?" (Jenner's youngest daughter, Kylie, has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott and the pair share daughter Stormi, 3.)

They continue on with their antics, with no luck on the songwriting front. After scarfing down two pizzas and imbibing in some wine, an exhausted Jenner asks Teigen: "Would John write a jingle for a cleaning product?"

Safely products Image zoom Credit: Keith Greenbaum

"He would do it," Teigen responds of her husband, EGOT-winner John Legend. "He's obsessed with me."

The father of two then suspiciously emerges from behind a potted fern, comes over and performs a beautiful ballad that focuses on family and the importance of healthy cleaning.

Watch the full video to see Teigen and Jenner's shocking reactions — and the not-so-melodic ditty they settle on.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE announced exclusively that Teigen and Jenner were joining forces with Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede to release the line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products.

"It has been such an incredible experience teaming up with Kris and Emma on Safely. They are both powerhouses and inspirations, not to mention close friends who happen to be a ton of fun to work with," Teigen tells PEOPLE, sharing her excitement about the brand's launch on Thursday.

Chrissy Tiegen , Kris Jenner, Emma Grede Image zoom Credit: Mike Rosenthal

"Over the past year, it became clear that there wasn't a brand dedicated to clean cleaning that the three of us really loved," she continued of the inspiration behind the launch. "It was such an organic and fun experience, from the idea to the final product. Emma, Kris and I are really passionate about providing products that we want to have in our homes."

Jenner echoed a similar sentiment in a press release: "Our goal is to help rid American homes of harsh chemical cleaners by providing them with a better alternative that's truly luxurious, plant powered, and doesn't cost the world."

The line includes six new products, each available online now at GetSafely.com: a Hand Soap ($6), Hand Sanitizer ($9), Hand Cream ($10), Universal Cleaner ($6), Glass Cleaner ($7) and Everyday Laundry Detergent ($14). Four product kits (ranging from $25 to $52) and refill packs are also available.

Safely products Image zoom Credit: Keith Greenbaum

Each product in the collection was created using plant-based ingredients, and scented using essential oils. They were all designed and manufactured in the United States.

Both Teigen and Jenner already have their fair share of product lines under their belts.

In addition to her cookbooks, Teigen has a line of cookware, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, available at Target. Jenner has helped each of her kids become business moguls over the years with brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Skims and Arthur George Socks, among others. She also recently filed trademarks for her own beauty brand.