WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines Share a First Look at Their New TV Network Teaser: 'We Can’t Wait'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are one step closer to launching their new TV network!

In a new Magnolia blog post the Fixer Upper stars shared a glimpse of their next project—and in true Chip fashion, viewers can expect plenty of fun.

“I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s ok that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once,” Joanna shared in the post.

“We have started the process of exploring show ideas and the ways in which we’ll curate and produce them,” she continued. “One thing is for certain though: we believe that there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them.”

Since the home renovation stars revealed last fall that they were getting their own TV network, Fixer Upper viewers have been anxiously awaiting more news.

In April, Discovery, Inc. and Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand led by the couple, announced that in summer 2020, the Gaines’s new network will replace Discovery’s DIY Network, currently in more than 52 million U.S. homes.

The channel will feature long-form programming centering around community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. The network also will be home to the complete archive of Fixer Upper, which premiered on HGTV in 2013 and was one of the highest-rated series on the network during its four-year run.

“When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time. Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business, or having kids, there were just so many unknowns,” Joanna wrote in her post. “When I get nervous or afraid, the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together. We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young.”