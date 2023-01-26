'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show

Chelsea DeBoer is planning a wild surprise for her husband Cole on their new HGTV showl

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode of Down Home Fab (which premiered Jan. 16), the Teen Mom 2 alum sits down with her daughter Aubree, 13, so the two can pick out a very unique gift for her stepdad: some new farm animals.

I'm not ever good with surprises and so I want to do something unexpected," Chelsea says in the clip. "I want to surprise him with alpacas."

"That would be amazing," Aubree replies with a big smile.

"He can't know. So I'm trusting you with this," Chelsea adds.

To which Aubree cheekily replies, "I don't trust you with this."

Chelsea concedes, "Okay I don't trust myself either but this is the one time I'm gonna keep a secret."

The mother-daughter duo then view photos online of different cute alpacas, including a fuzzy gray one and a white one, which the two fawn over.

"Cole, the farm animals are like his friends," Chelsea explains, as a clip rolls showing him playing around with the animals in an enclosure outside.

"He always complains about them, but he loves them," Aubree chimes in.

The two agree not to say anything and seal the deal with a pinky promise.

Down Home Fab spotlights the South Dakota-based couple in six, hour-long episodes as they launch a full-time renovation and design business, helping local families make over their homes while parenting their daughters Aubree (who's father is Chelsea's ex Adam Lind), Layne Ettie, 4, and Walker June, 2, and son Watson Cole, 6.

Chelsea will be handling design duties in their new business, while her husband serves as a hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades.

"We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design," Chelsea explains in a press release. "Life with Cole, our four kids and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever."

Adds Cole, "I've always worked with my hands. Since I can remember I've helped my dad and grandpa with projects. I'm happiest when I have tools in my hand."

Their new series on HGTV was announced in February after Chelsea revealed she was leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons.

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," she captioned her post at the time. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

Cole praised his wife in an Instagram post of his own: "If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much s--t Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a bad---. Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her," he wrote. "She has come full circle on the show and I can't even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!"

Down Home Fab airs Mondays at 9/8c on HGTV and Discovery+.