WATCH: Teen Mom 2's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Show Off South Dakota Farmhouse They 'Built from the Ground Up'

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are showing off their South Dakota home!

On Monday's episode of their new HGTV show Down Home Fab, the Teen Mom 2 alum and her husband got their home ready for an open house-style party to attract potential new clients with their interior design skills — and gave viewers a look inside several personal spaces in the process.

"We thought it'd be cool for our business to invite people into our home to come check out our style and use it as a way to hopefully gain some new clients," Chelsea, 31, says in the above clip.

The segment spotlights a number of areas in the modern-rustic home, including the dramatic double-height living room complete with a brick fireplace Chelsea painted black, cowhide rugs, antlers and cozy Chesterfield sofas.

Chelsea dubs her style "South Dakota farmhouse" but adds that she's "a little bit more modern" with the application. For this house, she notes, "I really wanted to bring those rustic vibes."

Visitors were also able to tour the massive, open-plan kitchen and dining area, the primary bedroom with all black walls, the primary bathroom with a statement gold tub, her daughter Layne's pink bedroom, the bohemian back deck and a cozy TV room.

"We built this house from the ground up — we designed it ourselves" the mom-of-four adds. Cole, 34, chimes in: "Building our own home… it definitely ignited a spark."

Down Home Fab, which premiered on Jan. 16, documents the couple's launch of their South Dakota design business, which was inspired by their own home renovation. Chelsea takes on the role of designer while Cole acts as project manager.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the six-episode series in January, Chelsea explained how the business started: "When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media, we got a ton of feedback."

She adds that she's always wanted to start her own business.

"I had to grow fast. I was a single mom until I met Cole. Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted," she says. The South Dakota natives are parents to Walker June, 1, Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5. Chelsea also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Aubree Skye with ex Adam Lind.

Just three episodes after the show's premiere, Chelsea shared an emotional Instagram Reel of her and her husband reacting to the news that their HGTV series was officially renewed for a second season.

"You guys don't understand how much this means to us," she says with tears in her eyes. "I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we're doing a good job. I just feel like this means so much to us."

Cole added: "We couldn't be happier. Thank you so much, honestly. It's a dream come true. It really is, and we're extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we're going to work our asses off."