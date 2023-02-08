WATCH: Teen Mom 2's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Show Off South Dakota Farmhouse They 'Built from the Ground Up'

On Monday’s episode of the couple's new HGTV show Down Home Fab, they open their home to potential new clients and put their design skills on display

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 8, 2023 02:53 PM

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are showing off their South Dakota home!

On Monday's episode of their new HGTV show Down Home Fab, the Teen Mom 2 alum and her husband got their home ready for an open house-style party to attract potential new clients with their interior design skills — and gave viewers a look inside several personal spaces in the process.

"We thought it'd be cool for our business to invite people into our home to come check out our style and use it as a way to hopefully gain some new clients," Chelsea, 31, says in the above clip.

The segment spotlights a number of areas in the modern-rustic home, including the dramatic double-height living room complete with a brick fireplace Chelsea painted black, cowhide rugs, antlers and cozy Chesterfield sofas.

Chelsea dubs her style "South Dakota farmhouse" but adds that she's "a little bit more modern" with the application. For this house, she notes, "I really wanted to bring those rustic vibes."

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer in the kitchen of the Ford house.
HGTV

Visitors were also able to tour the massive, open-plan kitchen and dining area, the primary bedroom with all black walls, the primary bathroom with a statement gold tub, her daughter Layne's pink bedroom, the bohemian back deck and a cozy TV room.

"We built this house from the ground up — we designed it ourselves" the mom-of-four adds. Cole, 34, chimes in: "Building our own home… it definitely ignited a spark."

Down Home Fab, which premiered on Jan. 16, documents the couple's launch of their South Dakota design business, which was inspired by their own home renovation. Chelsea takes on the role of designer while Cole acts as project manager.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the six-episode series in January, Chelsea explained how the business started: "When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media, we got a ton of feedback."

She adds that she's always wanted to start her own business.

"I had to grow fast. I was a single mom until I met Cole. Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted," she says. The South Dakota natives are parents to Walker June, 1, Layne Ettie, 4, and son Watson Cole, 5. Chelsea also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Aubree Skye with ex Adam Lind.

Just three episodes after the show's premiere, Chelsea shared an emotional Instagram Reel of her and her husband reacting to the news that their HGTV series was officially renewed for a second season.

"You guys don't understand how much this means to us," she says with tears in her eyes. "I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we're doing a good job. I just feel like this means so much to us."

Cole added: "We couldn't be happier. Thank you so much, honestly. It's a dream come true. It really is, and we're extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we're going to work our asses off."

Related Articles
Tearful Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Learns Her HGTV Show Is Renewed for Season 2: 'This Means So Much to Us' https://www.instagram.com/p/CoKkUobvYJc/?hl=en
'Teen Mom' 's Chelsea Houska Shares Tearful Reaction to HGTV Show Season 2 Renewal: 'Means So Much'
Chelse DeBoer Down Home Fab
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
DeBoers Family
First Look: Watch 'Teen Mom 2' Stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Make HGTV Debut on 'Down Home Fab'
Christina in the Country
Christina Hall and Daughter Taylor Roast Her Husband Josh for New Country Wardrobe: 'That Is Not Okay'
Savannah Guthrie tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!
Chelsea Houska pumpkin picking
Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Family Photo with All Four of Her Kids After 'Best Day' of Fall Fun
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Is Shocked by Trash-Filled Home as She Takes on First Tennessee Flip: 'One of the Worst'
Christina Hall Line Dancing, Christina in the Country
Christina Hall Hilariously Struggles While Line Dancing for the First Time in Tennessee: 'I Give Up'
DeBoers Family
'Teen Mom 2' 's Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer to Star in New HGTV Show About Home Reno Business
Chelsea Houska daughter Aubree
Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Celebrates as 'Music-Loving, Sassy, Funny' Daughter Aubree Turns 13
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
Chelsea Houska Posts in Celebration of Her and 'Mini-Me' Layne's Birthdays
'Teen Mom''s Chelsea Houska Celebrates Both Her and 'Mini-Me' Daughter's Birthdays: 'Wild Child'
Christina Hall Visits Alpaca Farm
WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family
Jenny McCarthy Surprise Donnie Wahlberg With Bedroom Revamp
Jenny McCarthy Surprises Husband Donnie Wahlberg with a Bedroom Makeover — See the Before and After!
recap for Thursday's episode of Christina in the Country, christina hall, stacie adams
Christina Hall Keeps First Tennessee Project in the Family with Design for Reality TV Alum Sister-in-Law
Christina Hall rollout
Christina Hall Is 'Actually Excited' to Turn 40: 'I Feel Like I'm 32'