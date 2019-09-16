WATCH: Brady Bunch Kids Joke They're 'Antiques' as They Try to Recreate Famous Childhood Rooms

More Brady, please!

It’s been exactly one week since the premiere of A Very Brady Renovation, which follows six of the original cast members from the iconic sitcom as they renovate the famous house that served as the facade of the Brady family home. And the wait for episode two, titled “Here’s the Second Story,” is nearly over.

Though it will be premiering Monday, September 16 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV, PEOPLE got a sneak peek at what’s in store for Brady round two — and vintage-lovers are going to flip over this exclusive clip.

In the episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine of HGTV’s Good Bones team up with Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) to overhaul three of the most important rooms in the Brady home: The girls’ and boys’ bedrooms, and the Jack and Jill bathroom that connects them.

Image zoom HGTV

Combining Hawk and Laine’s home renovation expertise and Olsen and Lookinland’s knowledge of the show, the foursome went out to a warehouse in L.A. to search for vintage pieces that exactly match the kids’ bedroom and bathroom decor.

Image zoom HGTV

In the clip, the group looks to find items from the boys’ room, including trophies, drums and general “boy stuff,” as Lookinland, 58, says.

While they end up finding almost a perfect match for a set of toy drums, one thing they can’t find is a Kitty Karry-All, Cindy’s favorite doll, which notoriously goes missing in Season 1, Episode 7.

“Toys!” Olsen, also 58, exclaims in the clip, looking at shelves of vintage dolls in the warehouse. “Can we find Kitty?” she jokes with Lookinland, who knows exactly what she is referring to. “You mean Kitty Karry-All?” he laughs.

The clip ends with Lookinland ogling over the toy drums, saying, “Those drums are antiques. I mean anything on the show at this point is an antique.”

Olsen then butts in joking, “Including us!”

Image zoom HGTV

The show brings all the Brady kids — Lookinland and Olsen in addition to Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter) and Eve Plumb (Jan) — together for the first time in fifteen years, pairing them up with HGTV designers to restore the home, which the network purchased for $3.5 million back in August 2018, inside and out.

In addition to the six former Bradys, the other cast members include the aforementioned Starsiak and Laine, Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Flea Market Flip’s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth.

PEOPLE had the chance to talk to some of the former child stars while visiting the set of the new show, and get their heartfelt reactions to the renovated home.

“I was totally blown away,” McCormick, 62, told PEOPLE at the taping. “I felt like I was back at Paramount Studios at stage five, walking in the front door, getting ready to film a scene. I felt Robert [Reed], Florence [Henderson] and Ann B. Davis in that living room so much.”

Image zoom Rachel Luna/Getty

“I didn’t anticipate how the whole picture would affect me,” Lookinland added. “It’s not just that the curtains match or that there’s the staircase that everybody recognizes or the perfect fireplace, it’s that it’s all together now again in one place.”

A Very Brady Renovation episode two airs on Monday, September 16 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.